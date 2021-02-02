More rain, snow hit Northern California. Thunderstorms could hit this afternoon

Rain and snow fell Tuesday morning across much of Northern California, but calmer winds kept this midweek weather system much tamer than last week’s atmospheric river storm.

Isolated thunderstorms, though, are possible across the Sacramento Valley beginning around midday and lasting into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

That includes near the capital, where between a quarter-inch and half-inch of rain is expected if no thunderstorm develops.

In Sacramento, forecasts show precipitation clearing out by Tuesday night and possibly returning midday Wednesday in the form of lighter showers.

Sacramento should be sunny from Thursday through next Monday, but cold weather will prevail for the next few days, with overnight lows in the 30s Tuesday through Saturday nights, NWS forecasts show. Highs will range from the mid-50s Wednesday and Thursday to the low 60s by Friday and the weekend.

Winds could get a little breezy, gusting up to around 18 mph Wednesday. They won’t remotely approach last week’s gales, when peak gusts near Sacramento exceeded 60 mph, knocking down trees and power lines throughout the region.

In the mountains, snow will have a heavy impact, though not as extreme as last week’s dumping.

The NWS has a winter storm warning in place through Wednesday morning, saying near-whiteout conditions are possible and mountain travel is highly discouraged.

The heaviest snow is expected late Tuesday night, and chain controls were already in effect on Interstate 80 as of early Tuesday morning.

The NWS says between 8 inches and a foot of snow could fall between Tuesday and Wednesday across much of the central Sierra Nevada Range, with up to 2 feet possible at Donner Pass and other high elevations. Snow could fall as low as about 4,000 feet.

“This storm has taken it’s sweet time getting here, but we are starting to see snow accumulate over Donner Summit,” the NWS Reno office tweeted around 6 a.m.

Significant Snow will continue over the Sierra through Wednesday. Driving conditions will be hazardous and expect delays. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/6Ny0feigh5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 2, 2021 This storm has taken it's sweet time getting here, but we are starting to see snow accumulate over Donner Summit and @CaltransDist3 has chain controls up. It'll gradually move into the Tahoe Basin between daybreak and 9 am, then spread south into Mono Co this afternoon. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/orJbifXq1P — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 2, 2021 Snow falling around the Lassen Park area. Hazardous mountain travel is expected through Wednesday morning. Check https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a for the latest road conditions. #cawx pic.twitter.com/bmmmUzUT9i — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 2, 2021