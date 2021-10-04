Fall weather heading for Sacramento, but smoke still plaguing parts of California

Temperatures near Sacramento are expected to plunge more than 20 degrees by the end of the week, from 10 degrees warmer to 10 cooler than normal, while wildfire smoke continues to deteriorate air quality.

Sacramento should see a high in the low 90s Monday drop to a more seasonably normal 81 degrees by Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Temps will keep dropping to the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday could dip into the high 60s with a slight chance of showers, forecasts show. Downtown Sacramento has already set a record for longest dry stretch ever, and Wednesday would mark 200 days without measurable rainfall; it last rained at least 0.01 inch on March 19.

The cooldown will hit most of Northern California. South Lake Tahoe will see highs drop from the upper 60s to around 45 degrees by the weekend. Light snow showers at elevations above 7,000 feet may develop Thursday night or on Friday.

All the while, parts of the capital region will see air quality index readings in the range considered unhealthy for sensitive groups Monday and possibly Tuesday, according to forecasts from the local air monitors at SpareTheAir.com.

The smoke is blowing north from the KNP Complex Fire and Windy Fire burning in the southern Sierra Nevada region. Air quality remains very poor near Fresno, Clovis and Visalia, with most AQI readings in those areas above 150 (unhealthy for the general public) and some over 200 (hazardous), according to AirNow.gov.

Air quality may vary within the Sacramento region. Air monitors showed some readings above 100 AQI (unhealthy for sensitive groups) in parts of Folsom and Roseville early Monday morning. Readings were between 50 and 100 (moderate) across most of the rest of Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and Solano counties, according to Spare the Air.

The impact is visible. The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office tweeted a photo of the “very red” rising sun early Monday, a product of wildfire smoke.

