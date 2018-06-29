Weekend to bring heat, wind and fire risk to Sacramento region

Temperatures will soar this weekend in the Sacramento region – and so will the fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.
A high-pressure system is responsible for the widespread triple-digit temperatures forecast for in the southern Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys, with hot, dry wind gusts expected Friday and Saturday, said meteorologist Adamis Del Valle.
A red flag warning is in effect through Sunday, and “hot temperatures and dry conditions could lead to critical fire conditions,” said Del Valle.
According to the weather service, a red flag warning indicates conditions in which fires start more easily and spread rapidly.
The NWS recommends that residents take precautions to prevent fires since dry winds and low humidity are adding to this weekend’s hazardous conditions.
“Don’t drive vehicles onto dry grass or brush and avoid power equipment that creates sparks,” said Del Valle.
She also urged residents to obey burn bans and discard cigarettes properly to help mitigate fire starts.
It will be slightly cooler in the foothills, but still, expect above average temperatures in the 90s up to the 100s on Saturday.
Those headed to Tahoe this weekend could expect highs in the mid-70s to the 80s on Saturday, the NWS said.
The scorching conditions can put children and the elderly are at risk, the NWS said. Being vigilant for signs of dehydration and heat stroke can reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.
