Fourth of July weather forecast sees balmy, breezy conditions in Sacramento area

The Fourth of July is bringing cooler temperatures to Sacramento, just in time for holiday revelers heading outdoors.

Wednesday's forecast predicts highs in the low to mid-80s in the Sacramento metro area, and high 80s to low 90s in the upper Sacramento Valley, with temperatures looking even cooler closer to the delta, in the mid to upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Southerly winds of 10-15 mph through the valley and portions of foothills will keep things cool. Although no fire advisories are in effect, afternoon gusts up to 20 miles per hour can be expected.

The growing County Fire in Yolo and Napa counties and the Pawnee Fire in Lake County have each prompted mandatory evacuations. However, air quality in Sacramento County as of Monday afternoon was still forecast as mostly normal for this time of year, with the worst conditions observed in Elk Grove.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Fire risks are still high for the Fourth of July despite lower temperatures in the Sacramento metro, weather experts say.

"Breezy winds tomorrow afternoon into evening could potentially cause growth for Pawnee and County fires as well as the chance that new fires could pop up due to firework displays," said NWS meteorologist Mike Kochasic.

People are reminded to be careful when setting off fireworks and not to light anything in tall grass areas. Sunset time for Wednesday is around 8:34 p.m., according to the NWS.

Temperatures will drop in time for the skies to light up. Expect weather in the mid-50s to mid-60s in the mountains, upper-60s to low-80s in the valley and 70s in the foothills after dark.