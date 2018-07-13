Here’s why it was cloudy with morning sprinkles in Sacramento. How long will it last?

The Sacramento region got a break from the heat Friday, as overcast skies held down temperatures and a few sprinkles fell around town before sunrise.
But the weather will soon start feeling more like July, said National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Dang.
The clouds in the region are leftovers from recent thunderstorms and flash flooding in the desert areas of Southern California, Nevada, and Arizona, Dang said. “Winds have changed and a lot of moisture is getting carried northward,” he said.
Skies should start clearing out by midday, Dang said. “We’re still going to get pretty warm this afternoon,” with highs in the mid-90s, which is near normal for this time of year, he said.
The Sierra will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, Dang said.
And by the weekend, the Sacramento Valley should be even sunnier and warmer, with temperatures in the upper 90s on Saturday and near 100 on Sunday, he said.
