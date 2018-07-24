Triple-digit heat hits Sacramento while Sierra sees hail, thunderstorms

The Sacramento area can expect triple-digit temperatures through Thursday. The mountains? Well, that’s a different story.
“We have a really strong high-pressure system set up over the West and California is going to be influenced by that,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Kochasic.
Although Southern California will get the brunt of the heat, Sacramento and its surrounding area residents should anticipate highs over 100 degrees Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.
Foothill communities will also approach 100 degrees, with highs in the upper 90s.
The mountains will experience a little more relief with highs in the low 80s. However, thunderstorms are also in the forecast for parts of the Sierra. Hail came down on Truckee on Monday.
“Every summer we get some moisture associated with the monsoons,” Kochasic explained. Although mostly an occurrence in the Southwest, the moisture occasionally makes its way up to the Sierras. “When you get heating and moisture combined, you get chances of thunderstorms.”
Afternoon thunderstorms are expected throughout the week and weekend with remote chances next week, said the NWS.
Comments