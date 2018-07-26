Hot weather, hazy skies, bad air quality: Weekend weather forecast for Sacramento

Lines are far out the door at Gunther’s. Not a soul – four legged or otherwise – can be seen at the Truitt Bark Park in Midtown. Haze hangs in the air as many seek shelter inside air conditioning.
This is summer in Sacramento – but this week, record-shattering temperatures have hit and are expected to continue through the weekend, and due to wildfires, air quality is declining, especially for people with respiratory issues.
Downtown Sacramento reached 109 degrees Wednesday, and 100 degrees Thursday at 5 p.m. This weekend’s forecast predicts high temperatures of 103 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday in Sacramento. The foothills will see highs in the range of 95 to 105 degrees over the weekend, and the mountains will see daytime temperatures in the high 70s to low 90s at upper elevations and in the low 90s up to 100 degrees in the lower elevations, according to the National Weather Service.
According to Sacramento Air Quality Management District Thomas Hall, the hazy skies seen Thursday could be attributed to smoke that drifted down from the Carr Fire west of Redding, which has broke containment and exploded in size over the last 24 hours.
Air quality in some places in the Sacramento area – Roseville, Woodland, North Highlands and Colfax – have been classified as dangerous for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma, children, and the elderly. Hall recommended that people who fall into these groups should stay inside.
A Spare the Air Day has been ordered for the Sacramento four-county region, Hall said, citing high ozone levels. Ozone can be dangerous to humans to breathe, and Hall described the effects of breathing in Ozone as “a sunburn for your lungs.”
Comments