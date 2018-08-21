Cooler, breezy weather hits Sacramento through weekend, but heat is ‘probably not done’

Temperatures are cooling down, bringing relief to the Sacramento area after many scorching hot summer days.
Afternoon highs in downtown Sacramento are expected to reach 86 degrees on Tuesday, 90 degrees on Wednesday and stay in the mid- to upper 80s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday morning saw temperatures in the low to mid-50s in downtown Sacramento, a few degrees cooler than the same time Monday, NWS forecaster Jim Mathews said.
Overnight temperatures will be slightly lower than the average for this time of year, and they’ll stay in the 50s throughout the week.
A delta breeze carrying “marine air, making mornings comfortably cool,” is to thank for the lower morning temperatures, Mathews said. Winds from 10 to 13 mph are in the forecast Tuesday through Saturday, according to AccuWeather.
July and early August saw less breeze and therefore less overnight relief from the hot temperatures.
Mathews explained that with typical hot weather patterns in the region, it “sets up to not allow a delta breeze,” causing warmer nights. This pattern is common for the middle of summer.
Average high temperatures for this part of August hover in the low 90s, according to the NWS.
The most recent day with a daytime high below 89 degrees was July 4, which peaked at a balmy 79 degrees.
However, Mathews predicts that Sacramento is “probably not done with the heat.”
Downtown Sacramento sees an average of 22 days of triple-digit temperatures per year. The region got slammed with the hot temperatures quickly, already with 25 days of highs exceeding 100 degrees this year.
August has seen six days with triple-digit highs to date, equaling the historical average for the month. July saw 13 days exceeding 100 degrees, nearly double the average of seven days for the downtown area.
Air quality conditions have improved for the greater Sacramento region; however, haziness may still persist in some parts due to wildfires that continue to burn in Northern California.
Ozone levels remained in the healthy range in all areas except for Grass Valley by Tuesday morning, according to the Spare the Air report. Air Quality Index levels hovered in the range considered unhealthy for sensitive groups in downtown Sacramento and most of the region.
