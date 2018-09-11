Windy weather leads to high fire risk despite cool-down in Sacramento Valley

Forecasts in the Sacramento area call for cooler weather the rest of the week, with high temperatures reaching only the 70s and 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
The Sacramento area will see a 10-degree cooldown, from a high of 88 degrees Tuesday to a high of 78 Wednesday, according to AccuWeather forecasts.
High temperatures will range from the mid-70s to low 80s Wednesday through Sunday, forecasts show. Weather will be mostly sunny in Sacramento those days.
NWS Sacramento tweeted Tuesday morning that “fall-like temperatures” are on the way for the Sacramento Valley, as well as the foothills and nearby mountains.
However, despite lower temperatures, dry and windy conditions are expected to worsen wildfire conditions throughout Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS and Cal Fire.
Humidity in the Tahoe Basin and nearby areas is dropping to “unusually low levels” and “very strong winds” are expected, leading the NWS to issue a Red Flag weather warning indicating heightened fire danger, according to a Cal Fire news release.
Because of this, Cal Fire has assigned an additional fire engine, fire crew and water tender to the South Lake Tahoe area.
Northern California residents are advised to be cautious and responsible, to help prevent wildfires.
