Clouds keeping Sacramento region cool. What will the weekend bring?

An unusual September sight greeted Sacramento-area residents outside Thursday morning: clouds.

Toward the end of a typically hot, dry summer – sometimes filled with smoke from wildfires ringing the region – “It feels weird to get clouds after months with no clouds,” acknowledged meteorologist Tom Dang of the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.

See the latest Sacramento area weather conditions and forecasts

A trough of low pressure passing through the Pacific Northwest ushered in the change, Dang said. “It not only brings the cooler weather but also enhances the Delta breeze” – the marine air that passes over the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and acts as natural air conditioning for the capital area.





Clouds should give way to sunshine Thursday, and sunny skies are expected through the weekend, according to the NWS forecast. However, the weather should remain cool for at least a few days, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s through Sunday. That’s about 10 degrees below the normal high for this time of year, Dang said.

But it’s not yet time to break out the umbrellas, he said. The forecast through the weekend doesn’t include rain. The region’s rainy season normally starts in October and November, but most precipitation holds off till late November or December and tapers off in April, Dang said.