A wide variety of shorebirds enjoy water in a farm field in Colusa
A wide variety of shorebirds enjoy a shallow bath of water in an organic rice field at the Andreotti family farm in Colusa, California. Sacramento Valley's mid-September weather has taken a cool trend in 2018.
A vehicle fire Wednesday on Highway 49 in Placer County is believed to have started due to overheating. "Be careful out there during these hot temperatures," Placer County Sheriff's Office said. The truck was badly damaged but no one was injured.
Here's a look at Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall from early June 2018 as the snow in the Sierra melts rapidly, transforming into these powerful displays. These waterfalls will slow to a trickle later in the summer when the snowpack melts away.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.