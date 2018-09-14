Florence’s flooding rains to make storm ‘worse than people think’ in Myrtle Beach, resident says
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
A wide variety of shorebirds enjoy a shallow bath of water in an organic rice field at the Andreotti family farm in Colusa, California. Sacramento Valley's mid-September weather has taken a cool trend in 2018.
A vehicle fire Wednesday on Highway 49 in Placer County is believed to have started due to overheating. "Be careful out there during these hot temperatures," Placer County Sheriff's Office said. The truck was badly damaged but no one was injured.