‘We have our own unique brand of hurricane.’ Here are the storms Californians have to worry about

California has its own kind of hurricanes: atmospheric rivers. Jeffrey Mount, professor emeritus at UC Davis, explains why rising sea levels can lead to high tides during these storms, threatening Central Valley levees and causing severe flooding.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service