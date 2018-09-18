‘We have our own unique brand of hurricane.’ Here are the storms Californians have to worry about
California has its own kind of hurricanes: atmospheric rivers. Jeffrey Mount, professor emeritus at UC Davis, explains why rising sea levels can lead to high tides during these storms, threatening Central Valley levees and causing severe flooding.
A rescue swimmer from the Coast Guard hoists an elderly woman from a flooded home in Pender County, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018. The woman had run out of medication and was unable to properly nourish herself.
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
A wide variety of shorebirds enjoy a shallow bath of water in an organic rice field at the Andreotti family farm in Colusa, California. Sacramento Valley's mid-September weather has taken a cool trend in 2018.
A vehicle fire Wednesday on Highway 49 in Placer County is believed to have started due to overheating. "Be careful out there during these hot temperatures," Placer County Sheriff's Office said. The truck was badly damaged but no one was injured.