Summer is ending, but summer weather will hang around a bit longer in Sacramento

On the official last day of summer, Friday’s weather forecast predicts temperatures in the low 90s for Sacramento.
But don’t expect a sudden dropoff when fall begins this weekend.
There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast, with a high of 91 on Friday and 90 on Saturday in Sacramento, according to Accuweather forecasts. A one-day cool-down to 84 degrees is expected for Sunday, so it may be wise to plan outdoor activities accordingly.
After that, a high temperature of 89 is forecast for Monday with highs in the low 90s continuing through the week, Accuweather says.
It’s not quite sweater weather, but it’s not too far from the norm for this time of year, either. Intellicast shows the average temperature for Sept. 22 is 87 degrees. The all-time record is a sweltering 103, recorded in 2002.
As the National Weather Service notes, astronomical autumn begins at 6:54 p.m.
