With temps heating up, a Spare the Air warning is in place Thursday for Sacramento

The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District has issued a warning for Thursday, marking the 20th Spare the Air day in the region for 2018. That’s the most in a year for Sacramento since 2002.

It’s the first such warning for Sacramento since mid-August, according to the Spare the Air website.

“With a Spare the Air alert, we want people to reduce their driving,” air district spokeswoman Lori Kobza said. “That reduces emissions, which then reduces ozone, which then improves public health.”

Thursday is a one-day only warning, with conditions worst in the late afternoon while temperatures reach the mid 90s, Kobza said. Conditions will improve Friday and the weekend as a low-pressure system is forecast to bring a 15-degree cooldown to the Sacramento region.

Weekend forecasts call for highs in the upper 70s for Sacramento, and evening showers are even a possibility for Monday, The Weather Channel and AccuWeather predict.

August’s air quality warnings broke records, including 15 Spare the Air days in a row, as smoke from multiple massive wildfires blew harmful particles throughout Northern California.

But Thursday’s Spare the Air day has nothing to do with fires, Kobza said. In fact, it’s not even the same type of air pollution.

Poor air conditions — forecast at an air quality index (AQI) of 129, which means it’s considered unhealthy for sensitive groups — align with a high-pressure “upper-ridge” system that’s causing the mid-90s heat predicted for the day, Kobza said.

When those weather conditions combine with ultraviolet rays from the sun, ground-level ozone builds up, Kobza said.

Ground-level ozone is a gaseous pollutant, unlike the fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) that pollutes the air via wildfire smoke.

“It primarily affects your respiratory system,” Kobza said. “PM 2.5 is small enough to not only affect your lungs, but it can get into your bloodstream. Ozone doesn’t.”

Ground-level ozone pollution is most harmful to children, older adults and people with asthma or other lung conditions.

“One of the key things with ground-level ozone is it increases throughout the day,” Kobza said, noting ozone levels will increase with the temperature, which typically peaks around 4 p.m. this time of year. “We are expecting the highest levels to be in the foothills (Thursday).”

Kobza said it’s not unusual for the region to have Spare the Air days this late in September. An online tally dating back to 2001 shows no such alert has been issued in October or later.