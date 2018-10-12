Helicopter crew assesses hurricane damage at Panama City beach

Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
