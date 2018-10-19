Warmer than normal fall weekend in forecast as leaves turn colors in the Sierra

High pressure over the Pacific Northwest and Northern California is bringing above-normal temperatures this weekend.
High temperatures in the Sacramento Valley will range from the low- to mid-80s, with the mountains seeing temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. Those daytime highs are five to 10 degrees above normal.
Northern California will stay dry as well as warm.
Sacramento high temperatures will reach at least 84 for Saturday and Sunday. South Lake Tahoe is expected to reach 67 degrees on Saturday, with lows around 30 degrees, and 65 degrees on Sunday - all under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service Reno.
Overnight lows come in two to 7 degrees above normal, with the valley seeing upper 40s to low 50s for temps and the mountains the mid-30s to mid-40s.
The mountain temperatures come as fall foliage in the Sierra starts to turn colors.
The pleasant forecast comes after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its predictions for precipitation and temperatures this winter.
The NOAA predicted Thursday a mild winter with warmer, wetter weather likely for much of the country from December through February due to a developing El Niño.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service upgraded planned fire watches to red flag warnings for Southern California as Santa Ana winds could reach 45 mph.
