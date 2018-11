This is what traffic crawling over I-80 in snow at Donner Summit and Castle Creek looks like (Nov. 23, 2018, 2 p.m.)

November 23, 2018 05:15 PM

Authorities have stopped all traffic on Interstate 80 (I-80) going both directions in Placer and Nevada counties due to snow and accidents. This is the traffic at Donner Summit and Castle Creek from Caltrans cameras.