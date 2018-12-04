More snow expected at Sierra ski resorts

The National Weather Service says unsettled weather will linger in Northern California heading into Wednesday.
It won’t be as wet as last week. There’s a chance of light rain of less than a quarter-inch falling in the Sacramento Valley region through Wednesday morning, while the mountains are expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snow above 5,000 feet, according to NWS.
The Sierra snowpack is strong, with most stations reporting above normal conditions so far this season, the weather service said.
Another, stronger storm could arrive early next week.
High temperatures in Sacramento will reach 56 degrees on Tuesday, 53 on Wednesday and 58 on Thursday.
Comments