Tornado warning expires in Butte County, thunder and hail observed

By Michael McGough

January 09, 2019 03:07 PM

Funnel cloud near Oroville Dam and Highway 162

A funnel cloud formed near Oroville Dam and Highway 162 on Jan. 9, 2019.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Butte County on Wednesday afternoon after a thunderstorm started and funnel cloud had formed.

The warning was lifted at 3:27 p.m., NWS tweeted. It was in effect near Biggs (north of Gridley) and Thermalito (just west of Oroville).

Winds of about 25 mph and some hail was observed, according to a NWS severe weather statement.

Wednesday’s warning was in place mostly in rural areas of Butte County.

This is a developing story. Please stay with The Sacramento Bee for updates.

