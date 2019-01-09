Tornado warning expires in Butte County, thunder and hail observed

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Butte County on Wednesday afternoon after a thunderstorm started and funnel cloud had formed.

The warning was lifted at 3:27 p.m., NWS tweeted. It was in effect near Biggs (north of Gridley) and Thermalito (just west of Oroville).

Winds of about 25 mph and some hail was observed, according to a NWS severe weather statement.

Wednesday’s warning was in place mostly in rural areas of Butte County.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

2:50 PM: A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Butte County. Take shelter if you are within the Tornado Warning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/M742jfy714 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 9, 2019 This warning is no longer in effect. #CAwx https://t.co/bH9Ffup7m6 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 9, 2019

This is a developing story. Please stay with The Sacramento Bee for updates.