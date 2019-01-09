Tornado warning expires in Butte County, thunder and hail observed

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Butte County on Wednesday afternoon after a thunderstorm started and funnel cloud had formed.
The warning was lifted at 3:27 p.m., NWS tweeted. It was in effect near Biggs (north of Gridley) and Thermalito (just west of Oroville).
Winds of about 25 mph and some hail was observed, according to a NWS severe weather statement.
Wednesday’s warning was in place mostly in rural areas of Butte County.
This is a developing story. Please stay with The Sacramento Bee for updates.
