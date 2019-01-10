Dense fog blankets Sacramento Valley, snarls driving conditions

A blanket of fog rolled over the Sacramento Valley on Thursday morning, causing low visibility in some areas.
Visibility range near the Sacramento Executive Airport was roughly a quarter of a mile at 8:32 a.m., and visibility range near the Sacramento International Airport was roughly an eighth of a mile, according to the National Weather Service.
A dense fog advisory was called into effect for the San Joaquin Valley on Thursday morning until 11 a.m.
National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth says the dense fog may be a result of the rain that has pelted the region over the past few days.
“We’ve gotten quite a bit of rain recently, and then we had a clear night with low winds,” Kurth said. “We essentially have a cloud forming at the ground level.”
Kurth said fog may continue to blanket the region overnight and into Friday morning. Rain will return on Friday afternoon and all day Saturday, which he said will prevent fog from forming.
While fog is in the area, Caltrans recommends that drivers slow down and give themselves extra time to get to their locations.
“Dense fog makes it difficult to see what’s ahead,” Caltrans said in a tweet. “Turn on your low-beam lights.”
The fog caused a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 99 near Power Line Road in Sutter County on Thursday morning, Caltrans reported, blocking the No. 2 lane while crews responded.
