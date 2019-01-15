As storm rolls in, Butte County Sheriff’s Office issues evacuation warning to Pulga

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued a flood evacuation warning Tuesday for Pulga, a small community northeast of Paradise that was previously evacuated in November due to the deadly Camp Fire.
The warning will last from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office recommends those in the affected area head to higher ground before the warning begins.
Most of Butte County was included in a flood watch by the National Weather Service, which warns of 3 inches of rain in the valley and up to 6 inches in the foothills between Wednesday and Thursday, which could lead to ponds forming on roadways and rising waters in streams and creeks.
Those located near downstream waterways should be prepared to immediately evacuate in the case of heavy precipitation, the sheriff’s office said.
“If flooding occurs, this can quickly become a dangerous and life threatening situation,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Residents, travelers in the Camp Fire burn scar area, utility workers and emergency responders should remain vigilant and be ready to evacuate, the sheriff’s office said.
