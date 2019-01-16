Heavy snowfall upends Cessna airplane at Truckee Tahoe Airport

A Citation X Cessna airplane at Truckee Tahoe Airport was upended Wednesday morning after heavy overnight snowfall.

The tail of the 73-foot craft was weighed down by Sierra snow, leaving the nose pointed skyward for hours.

The Truckee Tahoe Airport — which sits at an elevation of almost 6,000 feet — said on Facebook it had received more than 16 inches of snow the previous day.

Evan Englesby, an operations and maintenance employee at the airport, said he did not believe the Cessna had suffered any significant damage.

Englesby said the Cessna tipped over sometime around 10 p.m. Tuesday and was discovered around 6:30 a.m. the following morning. Maintenance crews righted the craft after several hours, he said.

He said the large amount of snow was certainly a factor in the tip-over, but the Citation X also has a particularly heavy tail.

“It’s got those large turbines on the back end,” Englesby said, adding that it is very rare for a plane to tip over like this.