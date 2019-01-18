Watch how heavy snow brings out the shenanigans in the Sierra

When snow is dropping around a foot a day in the Sierra, people can get a little wild in the mountains.
The state has been hit by rain and snow storms in recent days, with up to 52 inches of snow recorded Thursday at Lake Tahoe area ski resorts, according to weather reports. In addition to the usual whiteouts and road closures, here’s a look at some of the mild mayhem happening up there.
A skier bit off more than he could chew and went flipping head over heels down a mountainside near Donner Lake.
Nick Coulter, who posted a video (see above) of the incident on January 11, 2019, said it was his friend, Brandon Craddock, who took the tumble. He told Storyful that Craddock was not injured.
On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a winter storm warning in expectation of several feet of snow and winds gusts of 100 mph. Police closed Interstate 80 Westbound after slick roads triggered crashes, including one seen in the video above.
A local man took advantage of the fresh snow dumped on the evening of Thursday, January 17, taking his Jeep out for some motorized slipping and sliding.
“This was filmed on a backroad off the 89 not too far from Truckee,” a source told Storyful (see video above). “Was just out having some fun in the snow! It’s extra slippery out there.”
