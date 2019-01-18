Weather

Sierra summits are already a ‘winter wonderland,’ but more snow and rain are ahead

By Michael McGough

January 18, 2019 11:11 AM

Caught on camera: They’re flipping, skidding and crashing in heavy snow in the Sierra

When snow is dropping around a foot a day in the Sierra, people can get a little wild in the mountains. Take a look at what was caught on camera.
By
Up Next
When snow is dropping around a foot a day in the Sierra, people can get a little wild in the mountains. Take a look at what was caught on camera.
By

The atmospheric river system has passed, but a moderate winter storm will hit Northern California on Sunday, bringing several inches of snow to the Sierra with the potential to affect winter travel during the holiday weekend.

Earlier this week, Northern California was hit hard by a three-day atmospheric river system that set a record for rainfall in Sacramento, forced flash flood warnings in wildfire burn areas and dropped as much as 4 feet of snow in some areas in the Sierra, the National Weather Service reported.

In Sacramento, the NWS forecast predicts cloudy days with a slight chance of nighttime showers Friday and Saturday before a rainy Sunday, with high temperatures from the upper 50s to low 60s expected each day. Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be sunny with a high of 56.

Patchy fog is expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout much of Sacramento Valley.

Snowfall, including 52 inches in 48 hours at Squaw Valley, blanketed Tahoe area ski resorts just ahead of the three-day MLK Day weekend.

As the atmospheric river has traveled east of the Sierra, the blizzard conditions observed at higher elevations of the Sierra on Wednesday and Thursday have subsided. Winds are expected to be much milder this weekend.

Caltrans tweeted that Echo Summit on Highway 50 will be a “winter wonderland” this weekend, reminding drivers to carry chains.

Caltrans offers tips for driving and traveling over the Sierra to Lake Tahoe in winter conditions of snow and rain.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

weather

weather

  Comments  