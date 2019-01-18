Sierra summits are already a ‘winter wonderland,’ but more snow and rain are ahead

The atmospheric river system has passed, but a moderate winter storm will hit Northern California on Sunday, bringing several inches of snow to the Sierra with the potential to affect winter travel during the holiday weekend.

Earlier this week, Northern California was hit hard by a three-day atmospheric river system that set a record for rainfall in Sacramento, forced flash flood warnings in wildfire burn areas and dropped as much as 4 feet of snow in some areas in the Sierra, the National Weather Service reported.

In Sacramento, the NWS forecast predicts cloudy days with a slight chance of nighttime showers Friday and Saturday before a rainy Sunday, with high temperatures from the upper 50s to low 60s expected each day. Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be sunny with a high of 56.

Patchy fog is expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout much of Sacramento Valley.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Snowfall, including 52 inches in 48 hours at Squaw Valley, blanketed Tahoe area ski resorts just ahead of the three-day MLK Day weekend.





As the atmospheric river has traveled east of the Sierra, the blizzard conditions observed at higher elevations of the Sierra on Wednesday and Thursday have subsided. Winds are expected to be much milder this weekend.

Caltrans tweeted that Echo Summit on Highway 50 will be a “winter wonderland” this weekend, reminding drivers to carry chains.

A moderately strong weather system will be moving through Norcal on Sunday. This system will bring several inches of snowfall to the Sierra passes right in the middle of the MLK JR holiday weekend. Be prepared for winter travel if going through the Sierra on Sunday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ac7C2vB2N6 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 18, 2019 Impressive snow reports since Tuesday. More than 4 FEET of snow reported across the Sierra Nevada! #cawx pic.twitter.com/V9NAcNMjbB — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 17, 2019 Chain controls lifted for US 50 over Echo Summit. It’ll be a winter wonderland in the Sierra this holiday weekend. Please remember to carry chains. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Is4Qkm9WNk — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 18, 2019