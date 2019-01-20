Avalanche warnings, storm advisories issued as snow returns to the Sierra Nevada

Lake Tahoe geared up for road and resort closures as heavy rain and snow returned to the Sierra Nevada region on Sunday.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for the Central Sierra Nevada including the Tahoe Basin from noon on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday in Lake Tahoe, citing “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”

Avalanche warnings are typically categorized by one of five conditions, with the lowest being “low” and highest being “extreme,” according to the National Avalanche Center. Sunday’s warning is categorized as “high.” one notch below the most serious category.

A winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Lake Tahoe Basin through 4 a.m. Monday. The Placer County Sheriff recommended that travelers should “avoid mountain travel” in a tweet Sunday.





Snow began to fall heavily at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Shoemaker. He estimated that roughly 2-to-4 inches of snow has fallen in Donner since then.

Shoemaker said snow is expected to start falling at altitudes as low as 6,000 feet above sea level by 3 p.m. Sunday, and drop to 5,000 feet by 7 p.m.

“We’re expecting rapidly lowering snow levels and heavy bursts of snow at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. today,” Shoemaker said. “Travel in the area is really going to be bad, but it’s going to get even worse. Travel will be close to impossible at 5:30 p.m.”

Chain controls are required on Interstate 80 between Kingvale and Donner Lake Interchange

No snow yet on the 50 side of the Sierra, but snow and chain controls are expected later today. pic.twitter.com/BkuOhtsHgP — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 20, 2019

Chain controls on I-80 from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange. Expect delays and difficult driving conditions all day today. ⁦@CHP_Truckee⁩ pic.twitter.com/Lea66rapx6 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 20, 2019

Several ski lifts were closed due to heavy wind and snow Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Shoemaker said snow should stop in the early hours of Monday.