Pulga issued second flash flood evacuation warning in less than a week

Pulga — the tiny Butte County community that was hit hard by November’s deadly Camp Fire — on Sunday was issued its second evacuation warning in less than a week due to the threat of flash floods.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office warned residents of the danger of debris flow and soil instability as a storm mounted in Northern California.
The sheriff’s office asked those in the affected area to evacuate as soon as possible after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning to the Camp Fire burn scar areas.
The evacuation warning is set to expire by 9 p.m., but the NWS said residents shouldn’t wait for an evacuation order to get to higher ground as there was a high risk of hazards caused by heavy rain.
“Flash flooding is a dangerous and life threatening situation,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “If you are in the impacted area or are located near a waterway downstream from the impacted area, you should be prepared to immediately evacuate to high ground in the event of heavy rainfall.”
Amid a brutal winter storm Tuesday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued a similar evacuation warning to Pulga when up to six inches of rain were predicted in the area in 24 hours.
Pulga was previously evacuated as the Camp Fire burned through Butte County, killing 86 people and decimating the town of Paradise.
