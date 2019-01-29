Icy lake rescues and avalanches: Watch 3 dramatic videos illustrating deadly winter weather conditions

Three videos illustrate the dramatic winter weather conditions much of the United States is experiencing.

Rescue teams recovered the body of a snowmobiler on January 26, 2019 after he was killed when an avalanche struck in the La Sal mountains in eastern Utah the day before. Footage shows an avalanche triggered by explosives in order to protect rescue teams who were working to recover the body, the Utah Avalanche Centre said.

In another video, Chicago police are seen rescuing a man after he jumped into the icy waters of Lake Michigan on January 27, 2019,. to save his nine-month-old dog. The man was walking his dog, an American Eskimo mix named Pika, by Foster Beach when the dog darted toward an ice ridge and ended up in the water, according to Storyful. The man had managed to save the dog, but was unable to get back onto land himself.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, wrote a letter of thanks to police in which he said that, after he had jumped into the water, his hands were numb and he was unable to pull himself over the head-high ice bank,WGN Radio reported.

In Pennsylvania, a wind chill warning and winter weather advisory were in place for several parts of the state. Footage, shown above and recorded in Freeport Beach, Pennsylvania, reveals donut-shaped pieces of ice floating on the surface of Lake Erie on January 27, 2019.



