NWS: Tornado warning issued for Glenn, Colusa and Butte counties

A tornado warning has replaced a thunderstorm warning for Butte, Colusa and Glen counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning is for northeastern Colusa County, southwestern Butte County and southeastern Glenn County and will last until 5 p.m., the NWS said.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located a little after 4 p.m. near Colusa County just 11 miles east of Maxwell and moving north at 20 mph, the NWS said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Residents in the area should take cover now, the NWS service said. The safest place to find shelter is in the interior room of the lowest floor of a sturdy building away from windows.
Those who are outdoors or inside a mobile home or vehicle should find the closest shelter immediately and protect themselves from flying debris, the NWS said.
The NWS says that radar has detected rotation in the storm. Funnel clouds and quarter-size hail have also been reported.
The tornado is expected to be near Afton at 4:45 p.m., the NWS said. It will near Butte City and Codora around 4:55 p.m.
Comments