Weekend snow continues into Monday, closing Interstate 80 over the mountains in both directions

A winter storm that began over the weekend and pushed into Monday has stopped traffic on Interstate 80 over the Sierra Nevada, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, I-80 was closed in both directions, with westbound traffic being turned around at the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic being turned at Colfax, according to the CHP.

According to the California Department of Transportation, further closures were also in place as of 3 p.m. State Route 49 was closed from Downieville to Sierraville, State Route 20 eastbound was closed at Nevada Street and State Route 89 was closed from Ebrights to Bliss State Park.

Highway 50 was closed from Meyers to Sand Flat, near Kyburz, due to avalanche control, the CHP said.

Caltrans reported seeing snow as low as 2,400 feet in Colfax, where eastbound traffic on I-80 is being turned.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a blizzard warning for the Sierra region through Monday night, which means sustained winds of 35 mph and snow. Caltrans referred to Donner Summit conditions as a “whiteout” Monday morning when they began to hold traffic on I-80.