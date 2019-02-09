Interstate 80 closed as second storm descends on Northern California

Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada closed Saturday as the second of four possible storms makes its way across Northern California, with little reprieve expected until Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Both east and westbound lanes of I-80 are closed from Colfax in Placer County to the Nevada state line due to whiteout conditions and multiple spinouts, according to Caltrans. I-80 is also closed to trucks traveling eastbound at Applegate and westbound at Truckee due to spinouts.

I-80 is currently CLOSED from Colfax to State Line due to multiple spin outs. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/xmEqGFYsYr — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 9, 2019

Drivers traveling through the mountains should expect periods of whiteout conditions, Del Valle said.

Chains are required on Highway 50 for 9 miles east of Placerville to 3 miles east of Pollock Pines and 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers, according to Caltrans.

Highway 20 is closed from 1 mile east of Nevada City to the Interstate 80 junction due to spinouts, according to Caltrans. The highway is also closed to trucks at Nevada Street in Nevada City.

Chains are required for Highway 49 from the Madera-Mariposa county line to 3.9 miles north of the county line, 3.5 miles north of Camptonville to 8 miles north of Camptonville and from 7.3 miles south of Vinton to Vinton, according to Caltrans. The highway is also closed from Downieville to Sattley due to spinouts.

A high wind advisory is in effect for Interstate 5 from Weed to Yreka. Caltrans is advising against travel in the area for campers, trailers or permit loads.

Sierra travel will be difficult over the next several days. Monday will see a bit of a break but some snowfall is still likely. Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all likely see heavy snow over the Sierra. #cawx pic.twitter.com/hpM4vWknTA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 9, 2019

Chains required on I-80 from Baxter to Nevada state line. ️ — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 9, 2019

Chains required on I-80 from just east of Gold Run to Truckee. ️ — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 9, 2019

Saturday’s storm, which will last into Sunday, will be colder, pushing snow into the elevations lower than its Friday predecessor, Del Valle said. A winter storm warning is in effect for elevations above 2,500 feet until 4 a.m. Monday.

Except for some mountain showers, Del Valle said there will be a brief break Monday for most areas before another storm descends on the region Tuesday afternoon.

Snow levels above 3,000 feet will see 2 to 4 feet of snow during Saturday’s storm, Del Valle said. Areas above 2,500 feet, particularly in the foothills, will get 4 to 8 inches, with some locations possibly getting up to a foot or higher.

An avalanche watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for the Central Sierra Nevada including the Tahoe Basin, the weather service said.

An Avalanche Watch has been issued by the @sierraavalanche for the Central Sierra Nevada including the Tahoe Basin from 7am Sat-7am Mon. For more details go to https://t.co/TZfpnXKIZ5 #CAwx #NVwx pic.twitter.com/Yn2IAFywFP — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 8, 2019

Rain in the San Joaquin Valley

The Valley will see about a half-inch of rain, with higher precipitation expected in the upper San Joaquin Valley near Stockton and Modesto, Del Valle said.

The storms have dropped 0.17 inches in Sacramento in the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m., with most areas in the region reporting less than 0.2 inches – Davis receiving 0.39 inches is the highest, while Konocti, Quincy, Blue Canyon and the Sacramento International Airport are seeing about 0.3 inches.

The Sacramento Valley, north of Marysville, will have a wind advisory this afternoon through Sunday morning, Del Valle. Wind gusts will be 20 to 30 mph, with some areas receiving gusts up to 45 mph.

Winds will be picking up tomorrow and we will see breezy winds late morning into early Sunday. Strongest winds expected late morning Saturday into the evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/o5uTkrxPM4 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 8, 2019

The Valley could also see some thunderstorms in the afternoon to early evening, with stronger storms possible north of Sacramento, the weather service said. These storms also have the potential for hail and an isolated funnel cloud.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Valley today with stronger thunderstorms possible north of Sacramento. Hail, strong winds, & possibly an isolated funnel cloud are possible with these storms. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XnMipXCpW0 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 9, 2019