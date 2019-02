Want to see what the snowiest month ever looks like at a Tahoe ski resort? More is coming

February 26, 2019 05:18 PM

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows hit the 280-inch level of total snowfall for the month of February at 5 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2019, which means the record for snowiest month (282 inches) will soon fall. The resort received 20 inches in the past 24 hours.