No record but it was plenty hot in Sacramento on Tuesday

How hot was it Tuesday in Sacramento? So hot that even one person being sought by police took a dip in the Sacramento River.

The West Sacramento Police Department received a call at 9:30 a.m. about a man exposing himself by the river. When the police arrived, he walked away and jumped into the river, wading 10 feet away to a tree in the water, said Joe Angle, spokesman for the police department.





After 15 to 20 minutes of talking to the police, he swam back to shore and was arrested for violation of probation and obstruction of police officers, Angle said.

Many others were taking to local waters Tuesday when the National Weather Service’s forecast for Tuesday was right on the dot, with a max of 103 degrees recorded in downtown Sacramento at 5 p.m.

That was 2 degrees higher than Monday’s high of 101 degrees, but short of the 107 degree record for June 11 set in 1985. The max temperature as of 5 p.m. for the Sacramento Executive Airport was 102 degrees.

NWS has an excessive heat warning in place until 11 p.m., and advises people to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

The forecast for the rest of the week has temperatures dropping back into the double-digits. NWS predicts a max temperature of around 100 degrees for Wednesday, 93 degrees for Thursday and 92 degrees for Friday.