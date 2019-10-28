Hundreds of trees and branches are down. Here’s what to do if you see a downed tree

Fierce winds blew down a tree in Sacramento’s Land Park early Sunday. dkasler@sacbee.com

Hundreds of trees and limbs were toppled this week as a result of heavy winds that swept through the Sacramento region at more than 50 mph.

City crews are still cleaning up the mess the wind left behind and preparing for more strong winds in the forecast, said a city spokeswoman. City of Sacramento crews responded to 250 calls of downed trees Sunday, and received an additional 40 calls by Monday afternoon,

Sacramento County cleaned up debris much of the day Sunday after receiving 48 reports of downed trees and branches, said Matt Robinson, spokesman for the county.

“They’ve all been cleared up and today crews are heading back to those areas to make sure those areas are ready for the next wind event,” he said.

Robinson said residents who want to report a downed tree or limb in the high winds expected in coming days should call 311, the county’s information line. A call to 311 also notifies the city crews if the resident lives within the city limits, he said.

More strong winds are in the forecast for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A Red Flag warning will be in effect Tuesday at 8 a.m. until Wednesday at 4 p.m., and winds are expected to gust at 35 to 60 mph.