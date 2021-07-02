Expect clear skies, with higher heat in Northern California over the holiday weekend

Heading into the holiday weekend, expect sunny days with temperatures in the low 90s.

The National Weather Service predicts that the Sacramento area will experience steady temperatures throughout the Fourth of July weekend, with highs around 94 degrees and lows around 60 degrees.

In the Sierra and Lake Tahoe, the weather service predicts scattered thunderstorms through Saturday night that should clear in time for the holiday.

Weather to the north, however, will be hotter. Chico is expecting highs of 101 degrees through the weekend and Redding could reach 107 degrees on Saturday.

The weather service is urging Sacramento residents to practice heat safety throughout the holiday weekend by staying in the shade, wearing sunscreen and drinking plenty of water. Although the weather has cooled from the heatwave in late June, this weekend’s temperatures can still pose risks, the weather service said.

Dry conditions throughout the Sacramento Valley into the weekend have heightened fire risks, making fireworks especially dangerous.

All fireworks used throughout the holiday must feature a “Safe and Sane” seal, indicating that they have been approved by the state of California. The use of fireworks without the seal — including all those that explode, fly through the air or move erratically around the ground — are illegal.

For more information about how to safely use fireworks this weekend, check out the Cal Fire website.

#IndependenceDay2021 is around the corner! Here is a look at your forecast for interior #Norcal. Warmest temperatures will be in the Northern Sacramento Valley. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jicuy551cx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 1, 2021

Rise & Shine – it's Friday!



Here's a look at the forecast highs across interior NorCal today.



Another triple digit day likely in Redding while onshore wind helps keep temps in check in/around the Delta. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HYpkZsKEoF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 2, 2021