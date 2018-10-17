Giant spider appears to sneak up on Texas police officer in dashcam video
A video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear, Texas police department appears to show a giant spider sneaking up to attack an officer during a traffic stop on October 10, 2018. It was actually a smaller spider creating a dash camera illusion. NO AUDIO
The adorable Greensboro Grasshoppers team dog is just trying to do his job. "Lou Lou," trained to retrieve player's bats, tried to grab one from Jhonny Santos after Santos thought he walked. The at-bat, however, wasn't over.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
With the opening game of the Kings season expected to bring thousands of fans into downtown on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, Sacramento police say they are seeing a spike in crime reports in the K Street corridor.
The Bee's Anita Chabria sat down with Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones two weeks after he locked out the department's inspector general to discuss oversight, accountability and the shooting of Mikel McIntyre.
