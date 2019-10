Weird ‘Spirit will leave a free life.’ Watch rare albino fawn’s release back into the wild October 08, 2019 07:45 PM

Spirit, the rare albino fawn found on a Woodland street by a trucker last May and rehabilitated by the Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue, was released back into the wild with seven other fawns, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at a private ranch.