Landscaping woes lead Florida school to golden goats

A Florida school district is bringing in a crack squad of four-legged experts to deal with an overgrown patch of rough terrain, where hidden gopher tortoises, snakes, steep banks and vertical drop-offs make it too hazardous for grounds crews to handle.

Florida Today reports about two dozen goats will descend into a fenced area around a pond next to Imperial Estates Elementary in Titusville next week.

Grounds services supervisor Matt Nolle says the area is too dangerous for heavy equipment, or even people on foot. Goats are better for the environment and can get into places humans can’t. He says, “Somehow, four legs is an advantage.”

The Brevard School District is paying about $4,500 to hire the goats from Rent-a-Ruminant, a landscaping livestock company.