A family separation + Police force + SCOTUS + Me Too

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Jack Ohman checks out the three Californias and the three Tim Drapers. Get triple the fun here.
Don’t be so fast to dismiss that California use-of-force bill: AB 931 represents a big change for California cops, who are accustomed to an antiquated use-of-force standard. But there are good reasons to stop, think and consider the bill, chief among them is the provisions of it aren’t new. Seattle has been using them for years. Read more.
Columns
Erika Smith: Can’t afford an apartment in California? The rest of America isn’t much better. Read more.
Markos Kounalakis, McClatchy D.C.: Be outraged about kids in cages. But save some ire for the worst refugee offender: China. Read more.
Joe Mathews, Zocalo Public Square: Cal3 by Tim Draper has the wrong Three Californias. Which would you choose? KatyPerryville, TaylorSwiftopia or Beyonceland? Read more.
Op-eds
Sharad Jain, M.D.: Homeless patients discharged to the streets? Hospitals can do better. Read more.
Anne Stuhldreher: San Francisco will become the first county in the nation to eliminate all local criminal justice administrative fees. Local and state policymakers should do the same. Read more.
California Forum
Sasha Abramsky: Meet a local immigrant family, Sacramento. They’re legal and Trump still split them up. Read more.
Karin Klein: Why Sarah Sanders shouldn’t have been kicked out of that Virginia restaurant. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALmatters: High pay, low test scores. Is California’s largest school district too big to fail? Read more.
Takes on the Supreme Court
Los Angeles Times: In 2012, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. predicted that the challenge for the Supreme Court for the next 50 years would be how to adapt old, established rules to new technology. On Friday, Roberts and four of his colleagues admirably rose to that challenge by holding that the 4th Amendment requires law enforcement to obtain a warrant to obtain a suspect’s cellphone location records. Read more.
The Mercury News: For too long, internet retailers with no physical presence in the state have been able to evade collections. Finally, the Supreme Court equalizes internet sales tax rules. Read more.
The (Tacoma) News Tribune: Pierce County, Wash., has wrapped up 14 collective bargaining agreements this year, covering more than 1,000 jobs at a cost of more than $155 million. The high-stakes drama unfolds behind closed doors. Washington should throw open the curtains. Confidence in union leadership is more important than ever at a time when mandatory dues are under U.S. Supreme Court review. Read more.
Orange County Register: The U.S. Supreme Court takes a case with potential to rein in asset forfeiture abuses. For anyone concerned about the practice of “policing for profit,” this is a case worth watching. Read more.
Takes on #MeToo legislation
San Diego Union-Tribune: It’s fair to wonder if the “Me Too” movement peaked too soon in Sacramento. A reform proposal that may face its first votes next week is in key ways a deep letdown. Read more.
Laurel Rosenhall, CALmatters: What the new plan to deter Capitol sexual harassment really addresses – and avoids. Read more.
Sacramento Bee: California talks a good #MeToo game. Now how about action for women in the workplace? Read more.
Their take
Fresno Bee: Thumbs down to Rep. Devin Nunes, the Tulare Republican whose silence was deafening over U.S. border agents separating undocumented parents from their children. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Well-meaning proposals to change California’s mental health law fall short. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget director, Mick Mulvaney, has vowed to consolidate departments and programs conservatives love to hate. But Trump’s government overhaul is undercooked. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: This is the first weekend of summer, a season of long days and recreation often accompanied by wine, beer or a cocktail – and, given recent changes in state law, cannabis (a case involving a fatal marijuana-related crash went to court in Sonoma County this past week). If you’re going to indulge, be responsible: Let someone else drive. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Kathleen Parker: The crying child Rorschach. Read more.
E.J. Dionne Jr.: The cruelty extends beyond immigrant kids. Read more.
Dana Milbank: Message on First Lady’s jacket should be motto of Trump campaign. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr.: Trump’s executive order won’t fix broken dialogue on immigration. Read more.
Tweet of the day
The news that Trump might use Camp Pendleton as a huge detention camp for immigrants here illegally tells you something about how much things have changed. 40 years ago a different Republican president used Pendleton to welcome new immigrants & help them https://t.co/nUWztiMJ65— Shelby Grad (@shelbygrad) June 23, 2018
Comments