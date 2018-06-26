Soda taxes + immigration + President Trump + Maxine Waters

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Big Soda’s sweet deal to ban soda taxes is a California shakedown. Here’s why it will probably pass anyway. Read more.
Jack Ohman Yelps Donald Trump’s new restaurant. Leave your review here.
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: California can’t sidestep federal tax impact. Read more.
Op-eds
Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association: We’ve seen some cynical moves to protect profits, but this California soda tax ban is a new low. Read more.
Takes on immigration
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: Strip all the other rationales away from this draconian immigration policy. This is at the core: White extinction anxiety, white displacement anxiety, white minority anxiety. This is the fear and anxiety President Trump is playing to. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: Jimena Valencia Madrid was separated from her mother at the Texas border on June 13 as part of President Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy. What was Jimena’s crime? Were her parents terrorists? Of course not. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: To rile up his legions, President Trump went back to basics. It is vile and unforgivable that Trump would separate thousands of children from their families just to display his power over the powerless. But it is not surprising. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: When the Los Angeles City Council decided earlier this year to oppose SB 827, a controversial bill that would have overridden local zoning rules to allow higher density housing near transit stops, council members argued that land-use decisions should be made at the local level. Well, here’s their chance. The City Council will soon vote on the Expo Line Transit Neighborhood Plan. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Local officials don’t like a 2017 state law that says that school district and local government bond measures must provide voters with basic information – how much property tax rates would go up if a bond passed, the total cost of the measures, how long the new levies would be in effect, etc. The nominal reason for the grousing is the alleged difficulty of implementing the law. The real reason is the less voters know, the more likely they are to think of bonds as providing easy answers to local needs. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: The U.S. Supreme Court has imposed long-overdue parity on the world of internet commerce with its ruling Thursday that states can collect sales taxes from out-of-state online merchants. For far too long, internet retailers with no physical operations in, for example, California have been able to evade collecting and passing on sales tax for purchases made by state residents. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: Is it time to leave the Republican Party? George Will and Steve Schmidt say yes: The Trumpian rot is all the way down. Bill Kristol says not so fast: Once Donald Trump falls, the party could be brought back to health, and the fight has to be within the party as well as without it. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: This is Trump’s leadership legacy: Because he continues to push the boundaries of decency in rhetoric and action, those around him must prove their dedication by parting with their integrity and moral judgment. The least reluctance is taken as betrayal. Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: The norms of our political life require a degree of bipartisan forbearance. But treating members of Donald Trump’s administration as ordinary public officials rather than pariahs does more to normalize bigotry than exercising alongside a white separatist. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: As the downsides of hard-line trade policy become apparent, we’ll see a nasty search by President Donald Trump and company for people to scapegoat. In fact, that search has already started. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: Some Republicans are engaged in a shameful effort to restrict voting access. It’s nothing less than an attack on democracy, yet this attack has also helped feed counterattack. The counterattack is being led more by Democrats than Republicans. Read more.
Tweets of the day
Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018
If we ever see Maxine Waters in public, we’d scramble to give her a high five and pay for her meal. https://t.co/fTTz5BUZdL— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 25, 2018
To me, Maxine Waters is extending “If you see something, say something” to members of the Trump administration. Now is not the time to Neville Chamerlain the problem Nancy Pelosi.— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) June 25, 2018
Comments