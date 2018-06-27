Unions + Supreme Court + Sites reservoir + travel ban + immigration

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Supreme Court’s anti-abortion ruling in California upholds the right to misinform. In a 5-4 ruling on California’s laws requiring crisis pregnancy centers to post signs disclosing whether they’re licensed, and that the state provides abortion services, the U.S. Supreme Court found that the state’s FACT Act violated the First Amendment. It could backfire on conservatives down the road. Read more.
Jack Ohman sees gerrymandering through the eyes of the Supreme Court. Check out the boundaries here.
Columns
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchy D.C.: The Oval Office, once the inner sanctum for only the high and the mighty of any administration, under this president has become the main set for his image-making. Into that special place, he invites most guests: kings, Kardashians, trick-or-treaters and pleading parents. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: One of the biggest losers in California’s June 5 primary election was billionaire financier George Soros. He pumped millions of dollars into four elections for district attorney, but three of the candidates in California, all of whom were challenging incumbent prosecutors, lost badly. Read more.
Op-eds
Jeff Harris: The proposed Sites reservoir is a smart and long overdue investment. On Wednesday, the California Water Commission must give its final approval to as much as $1 billion in Proposition 1 money. Read more.
Takes on travel ban
Markos Kounalakis, McClatchy D.C.: The travel ban ruling is a parsed argument that effectively states the president of the United States has the authority to proclaim that his national security policies are overarching and that his being is infallible. Read more.
Max Boot, Washington Post: The five conservative justices cited what we might call the “see no evil” doctrine - the same one so beloved of Republican members of Congress. All these conservative worthies pretend not to notice when President Donald Trump makes shocking, unconscionable statements. Read more.
Jason Rezaian, Washington Post: Make no mistake, this is and has always been a Muslim ban. It also hurts the prospects for democracy in Iran. The Supreme Court decision is yet another reminder to Iranians everywhere that they have no allies - neither in their home country’s government nor in that of the United States. Read more.
Sal Rodriguez, Orange County Register: One positive takeaway from the court’s decision is the clear condemnation of the disgraceful Korematsu decision, a 1944 case in which the Supreme Court ruled that internment of Japanese Americans during World War II was constitutional. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board: President Donald Trump had his biggest political victory yet Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld his controversial travel ban after giving more weight to the wording of his executive order than to his campaign’s call for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” In this divisive day and age, that was predictably followed by renewed crowing and criticism. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle editorial board: A conservative majority on the Supreme Court is giving President Trump one of his biggest and most deplorable wins: a legal blessing for his bigoted ban on Muslim travelers. It’s an outcome that shores up the president’s shameful border policies. Read more.
Washington Post editorial board: President Donald Trump’s September 2017 proclamation restricting travel to the United States from a group of mostly Muslim countries presented the following problem for the Supreme Court, and for the country: Conceivably, something resembling this decree might be a proper exercise of the broad power over immigration and national security that Congress has delegated the president. However, the actual president who issued it was Trump, who has made clear he is ruled by a hodgepodge of prejudices against Muslims. Read more.
Here’s the Sacramento Bee’s most recent editorial on this issue.
Takes on Trump and Maxine Waters
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: Today’s inescapable image shows Donald Trump and Maxine Waters facing off in the boxer’s ring. The so-called culture war of incivility surpasses the usual political partisanship and concerns the very idea of America. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: The left wing rose in pointedly uncivil protest of the evil being perpetrated by the Republican Party and the moral monstrosity who is our president. And California Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat, poured gasoline on the fire. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: Technically, it’s against a city ordinance to sit, lie, or sleep in a street or public walkway. But for more than a decade, Los Angeles police have rarely enforced it as part of a settlement until it had provided 1,250 new units of permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless people. Now, Mayor Eric Garcetti says that the city has surpassed that number. Read more.
Orange County Register: Is spring(ing) forward and fall(ing) back just too much of a bother? Well, the state of California may have the answer: Assembly Bill 807. But, it turns out, giving Californians those long summer afternoons all year isn’t as easy as a stroke of the governor’s pen. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: The U.S. Supreme Court has steadily limited the ability of victims and survivors to sue individual law enforcement officers for damages in police shooting cases. Asked to do so once again in the death of 13-year-old Andy Lopez, the justices said no. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times: The big mainstream political parties across the industrialized world are all blowing up at once. Ruling and opposition parties can’t contain and balance many of the new choices that parties, citizens, companies and communities have to make to thrive. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: The president, trying to change the subject from the treatment of migrant children at the border, brought in “angel” moms and dads who are “permanently separated from their loved ones” killed by illegal immigrants. The purpose was to stoke fears that an illegal-immigrant crime wave is swamping the nation. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: America doesn’t play fair. It insists that those who seek refuge follow the rules -- then it changes the rules. It tells the desperate to only come through designated ports of entry; but, when people do so, it turns them away. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: Democrats were winning the battle over family separations at the southern border. But then they blew it, and gave the president the upper hand once again. First, they went overboard in their attacks on Trump, with some playing the Hitler card. Read more.
Tweets of the day
SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018
Kennedy pretty much trashed Trump in his concurring opinion. Does that mean he will not hand his precious seat over to the President? #SCOTUS #TravelBan— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 26, 2018
Today, there is a collective chill running down the spines of Muslim-Americans. As bad as Islamophobia was after Sept 11 or with the rise of Trump, today’s SCOTUS decision, whether intentionally or not, has given Islamophibia a sense of American institutionalization #TravelBan— Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) June 26, 2018
