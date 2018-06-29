Trade war + California farms + wildfires + Justice Kennedy

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Fear is growing on California farms over Trump’s trade war. Valley Republicans must help stop it. California farmers rely heavily on exports, but are threatened by retaliatory tariffs from Europe, China and other nations. California Republicans – especially those representing farming communities in the Valley – must be far louder in urging the Trump administration to stop this trade war. Read more.
Jack Ohman takes a flying leap with Donald Trump on a Harley-Davidson. Catch a lift here.
Columns
Bill Whalen: The French like to take a break during July and August – and that wouldn’t be the worst thing to happen to American politics. Or perhaps you’d like another two months of arguing the moral equivalence of a White House press secretary denied restaurant service versus a gay couple denied a wedding cake. Read more.
Dan Morain, CALMatters: Anthony Ruffin knelt on one knee and spoke softly to Mr. Murphy, who was sitting on a five-gallon bucket at the edge of Los Angeles’ Skid Row. Nowhere is the crisis more evident than here. Once confined to 5th Street, Skid Row goes on block after bleak block. Read more.
Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square: Traveling the Russian River reminds you that California and Russia are too intertwined for scandal to keep us apart. California and Russia are two of earth’s greatest puzzles, their territory too vast and their people too strange to ever be fully understood. Read more.
Op-eds
Jamie Court: Utilities have the legal responsibility to keep their equipment from burning down our homes. But now they are lobbying at the state Capitol to pass costs on to taxpayers. Read more.
California Forum
Tom Vilsack: Millions of jobs, billions of dollars – don’t sacrifice California farms to Trump’s trade war. Read more.
Jessica Levinson: What the Supreme Court’s ruling in Janus v AFSCME says about the integrity of this court. Read more.
Ben Shapiro: Get a grip, liberals. Justice Kennedy’s retirement won’t be as tragic as you think. Read more.
Takes on Justice Kennedy
Jonathan Bernstein, Bloomberg: Now that President Donald Trump has the opportunity to name a successor to Justice Anthony Kennedy, it’s worth remembering that there’s been a conservative majority on the Supreme Court for decades. Soon the judiciary will become the most conservative branch of the U.S. government, regardless of the results of the 2018 midterms and even the 2020 presidential election, and the courts will be far more conservative than overall public opinion. Read more.
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: Donald Trump is fundamentally transforming America in very real and lasting ways. He has overtaken and destroyed the structure of the Republican Party, attacked American institutions that seek truth and justice and has shunned and denigrated America’s traditional allies. Now with the retirement of the Supreme Court moderate Anthony Kennedy, Trump will be able to solidify the court’s conservative majority for a generation. Read more.
David Brooks, New York Times: Justice Anthony Kennedy didn’t invent the shift from community to autonomy, but in 1992 he articulated it more crisply than anyone else: “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.” Read more.
Christine M. Flowers, Philadelphia Daily News: Anthony Kennedy was supposed to be the conservative vote that would finally tip the court in favor of life. He was a Catholic, a Republican, and he probably played golf. The jurist of conservative Catholic dreams. Instead, he was the conservative Catholics’ worst nightmare. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: For President Trump, the retirement of Anthony Kennedy could not be better timed. Replacing the Supreme Court’s most prominent swinger combines every culture war battle into a single, all-consuming conflagration. And when hatred is at its height, and civility and comity completely break down, and Americans are at each other’s throats, Trump is in his element. Read more.
Jack Goldsmith, Washington Post: Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement from the Supreme Court after more than 30 years of service is the most consequential event in American jurisprudence at least since Bush v. Gore in 2000 and probably since Roe v. Wade in 1973. For three decades, he has been a guiding force on the court’s most consequential decisions, conservative and liberal. His departure leaves the future of U.S. constitutional law entirely up for grabs. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: For those conservatives who voted for Donald Trump because of the Supreme Court, congratulations: You’ve been vindicated. Because Trump won, Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to secure the court’s 5-to-4 conservative majority. This week, the dividends of that appointment for conservatives were apparent in two landmark conservative rulings. Read more.
Los Angeles Times editorial board: The retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy after three decades on the Supreme Court presents President Trump with a fateful choice. He can nominate an extreme ideological conservative, or take a deep breath, rein in his most partisan, populist tendencies and put forward a nominee who will help nudge the court in a positive direction. Trump could choose someone in the mold of Kennedy. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat editorial board: Count us among those who are sorry that Justice Anthony Kennedy is stepping down from the U.S. Supreme Court. Kennedy, who announced his retirement Wednesday, has been the most consequential member of the court over the past dozen years, the swing vote who determined the outcome of most 5-to-4 decisions by the high court – the Kennedy court. Read more.
Their take
Orange County Register: Local communities across California should be free to make their own rules about when “last call” should be. Senate Bill 905, introduced by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is an important step towards respecting local control on such matters. Currently, the state imposes a uniform, top-down last call of 2 a.m., which not only constrains local communities with a thriving nightlife, but does so in a manner which is rarely seen in major cities not only across the United States but around the world. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw provided a victory not just for due process but for sanity and humanity late Tuesday with his preliminary injunction requiring the federal government to reunite approximately 2,000 families separated at the border after attempting to enter the United States without permission in recent months. Read more.
Philadelphia Inquirer: Last Tuesday, a police officer in a Pittsburgh suburb shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose. The devastating effects of this incident will ripple far beyond Allegheny County and according to a new study, it will be felt widely. The results show that following this kind of killing, black Americans experience stress that is equivalent to living with a chronic illness. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: In her shocking primary upset of Nancy Pelosi’s heir apparent, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just did Democrats a big favor. Rep. Joseph Crowley, the New York Democrat she beat, won’t be speaker. And this clears the way for new leaders who appeal to the emerging electoral majority that already dominates the party and will soon dominate the country: progressive, young, female and nonwhite. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Harley-Davidson, the famed manufacturer of “hogs” made headlines this week when it announced that it would be moving some of its production out of the U.S. in the face of the growing tariff war between America and the European Union. It’s an early example of the incentives created by the looming Trumpian trade war, which will hurt many more U.S. companies and workers than Trump or the people around him seem to realize. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: Here’s what’s getting lost in the passionate debate over Central American asylum seekers at the U.S. border: This problem will keep getting worse as long as parents in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador continue to fear for their children’s lives if they stay in their countries. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: Those who see the Trump administration as an abomination have many things to spend their time worrying about – most urgently, turning out a massive anti-Trump vote in the November election that gives Democrats control of one or both houses of Congress. Whether the resistance behaves less than graciously to Trump and his accomplices is far down the list. Read more.
Mailbag
”The retirement Justice Kennedy is the single most devastating blow to American civil rights, justice, the environment, labor rights and gender equality in American history.” – Jim Snoke, Weed
Tweets of the day
1. Trump calls the media “the enemy” and the “greatest threat to the country.”— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 28, 2018
2. 48 hours ago Milo says a vigilante should begin shooting & killing journalists.
3. Today that very thing happened. https://t.co/wV1UxqKFJe
Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018
This feels like an appropriate time to convey a heartfelt "thank you" to every single journalist who works day in and day out to inform, educate, illuminate and expose the truth. You are a backbone of this democracy & your commitment & sacrifice is deeply appreciated— Steve Smith (@ssmith_calabor) June 28, 2018
All of us at @McClatchy are with our friends and colleagues at the @capgaznews. We have our fellow local journalists and their families in our thoughts during this difficult time.— McClatchy (@mcclatchy) June 28, 2018
