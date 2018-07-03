Fireworks + wildfires + Supreme Court + Democrats + Michael Cohen

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
California is burning. Maybe it’s time to ban fireworks on the Fourth of July. Read more.
Jack Ohman checks out the seating at the U.S. Supreme Court. Get strapped in here.
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: It may have been the least surprising U.S. Supreme Court decision in history. The court, by a 5-4 vote, declared that compelling non-members of public employee unions to pay dues violates their free speech rights. Read more.
Op-eds
Milo Fitch: Now that the election is over, Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones can make progress to meet the community’s needs and bring the nation’s seventh largest sheriff’s department into the 21st century. Read more.
California Forum
Erwin Chemerinsky: How that online sales tax ruling will affect you and drag taxes into the 21st century. Read more.
Takes on Democrats in November
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: All over the nation, people, particularly women, are working with near supernatural energy to rebuild democracy from the ground up. For middle-age suburbanites, that often means shoring up the Democratic Party. For younger people it often means trying to remake that party as a vehicle for democratic socialism. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: The GOP’s propaganda arm, Fox News, has become obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated veteran Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., in a primary. It’s not her intellect or her telegenic presence but that she describes herself as a democratic socialist. What Republicans really fear is the rise of a new generation in the Democratic Party. Read more.
Their take
Capital Gazette: Thank you. Thank you for the outpouring of sympathy for the terrible tragedy that took place Thursday in our Annapolis office. We will never forget our five co-workers who were gunned down in a senseless attack. But we also will always remember the bells of St. Anne’s ringing as members of our staff – past and present – walked down Main Street surrounded by thousands. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: The state of California is considering forming a regional electrical grid, and the potential benefits are enormous: It would provide a gigantic new market for California utilities to sell the overabundance of solar power they generate during the day, as well as giving them access to an equally generous array of hydroelectric- and wind-generated electricity from other states. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Mass incarceration policies unique to America are destructive, counterproductive and unnecessary for public safety. But efforts to address this issue in California have been plagued by a lack of vetting and thorough debate. In the worst example yet, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 1810, which includes a provision that appears to allow defendants charged with any crime to get the charges put on hold and perhaps eventually dismissed if they can persuade a judge that the offense resulted from a treatable mental disorder. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: The doors of the elevator pulled open on the 34th floor of a silvery silo-shaped high-rise at 101 California St. A stocky, nondescript man emerged and began his task, shooting up a law office in a massacre that left eight dead and six wounded. The deaths, which happened 25 years ago, remain San Francisco’s worst mass killing. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: We are watching as a president of the United States openly lies, fabricates and exaggerates while two-fifths of the population cheers him for it. In fact, Trump’s poll numbers had been inching up before he created a humanitarian disaster at the border by separating children from their parents. Read more.
David Brooks, New York Times: People used to believe that as women and men enjoyed more equal opportunities and earned similar pay, men and women would see the world in similar ways. It hasn’t worked out that neatly. Read more.
Frank Bruni, New York Times: Donald Trump barely won the White House, under circumstances that raise serious questions about how many Americans yearned to see him there. But he’s virtually assured of appointing as many judges to the Supreme Court as each of his three predecessors. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: It is difficult to deny President Trump’s strength in the base of the Republican Party. But is Trumpism a compelling ideological basis for the Republican Party going forward? Is it really the wave of the political future? Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: In one way, Donald Trump’s trade war resembles his attack on immigrants: it is framed as a response to evil-doing that exists only in his imagination. In another way, trade crisis is quite different. Children ripped from their parents can’t retaliate. Foreign governments can and will. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: Maybe it’s because many of us are glued to the television, watching the World Cup, or focused on President Trump’s latest lies about asylum seekers, but the bloodshed in Nicaragua should get much more international attention. Read more.
Tweets of the day
Michael Cohen tells me in first in-depth interview since FBI raids on his home and office that family and country, not President Trump, have his 'first loyalty'https://t.co/7r2aM9Tus5 pic.twitter.com/WyZ6IOyGL8— GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) July 2, 2018
Hell knows no fury, like a personal fixer scorned.— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 2, 2018
Michael Cohen tells @GStephanopoulos, he is no longer willing to “take a bullet” for Trump.
Buy popcorn.
1/ According to @abcnews, Michael Cohen will break his joint defense agreement with Trump when his new attorney starts. That’s a signal that he will actually flip, because deciding to flip is a typical reason to leave a joint defense agreement. https://t.co/Gl4QDEDCLn— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 2, 2018
