Transit + Delta + taxes + mental health + raw milk

Our take
Columns
Foon Rhee: A brave new world of transit is coming to West Sacramento. Just ask Mayor Christopher Cabaldon. Cabaldon has a new vision for public transit in West Sacramento that includes bike sharing, on-demand vans, electric vehicles. It could just become a national model. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: What’s with all the talk of California taxes? Do the math – it’s pension costs. Read more.
Jack Ohman goes on the rough road to repeal the gas tax. Fasten your seatbelt here.
Op-eds
Felicia Marcus, State Water Board: The San Francisco Bay and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta estuary and watersheds are in crisis. The State Water Board has a plan to restore them by increasing water flows. Read more.
Cheryl Brown, Commission on Aging: A bill would shift the focus of the Mental Health Services Act primarily to young people. But we should not lose sight of our seniors. Read more.
Mark McAfee, Raw Milk Institute: Breast milk is raw milk. They share a similar pathway to many of the same immune-system building health benefits. There are 600 stores in California that carry organic raw milk. Every batch of that raw milk is tested. Read more.
Ginger Rutland: A Sacramento church asks: Would we have caged the migrant family of Jesus Christ? Read more.
Takes on inequality
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: So many policy proposals aimed at reducing economic inequality emphasize moving disadvantaged people into higher-paying, higher-skilled jobs. We do need to invest far more in expanding opportunity for fellow citizens who have lost all hope for advancement, but there is a flaw in this thinking. Read more.
Timothy Egan, New York Times: It’s beyond laughable that a one-bedroom apartment can sell for $1.5 million in San Francisco – and get multiple offers within a day. Or that dumpsters sport satirical “for rent” signs. Or that the asking price for a side order of Brussels sprouts at many restaurants is $16. Read more.
Their take
Fresno Bee: In July 1933 Fresno was a town of just over 50,000, and like most American cities, was struggling under the weight of the Great Depression. To ease the burdens of daily living, the common man turned to an illegal substance – alcohol. Today, Fresno is 10 times larger and the jobless rate is near the lowest it has been in a decade. But city leaders have been wrestling with the best way to legalize a substance of a different kind: marijuana. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Beach season is officially in full swing, and because we’ve been so well trained to avoid the harmful ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer, most beachgoers will be mindful to slather on a generous coating of sunscreen. But it turns out it’s not so great for the health of the oceans when people covered in sunscreen take a cooling dip in the waves. Read more.
Orange County Register: The Constitution grants Congress relatively few powers, but among the most important are the powers “to regulate commerce with foreign nations” and to declare war. On these critical points, Congress has clearly abdicated its responsibility and ceded undue authority to the executive branch. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: In February 2017, when the U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, media coverage focused on how the then-Oklahoma attorney general would be an advocate for industry-friendly policies in an agency that had been an aggressive supporter of green regulations under the Obama administration. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Short of repealing the Affordable Care Act – which thus far they have been unable to do – President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have done everything they can to undermine President Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement. Despite all their efforts, the Obamacare market refuses to collapse. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: Often people are moved to tears by sadness, but occasionally people are moved to tears by goodness. That’s what’s happens to the audiences of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” the new documentary about Fred Rogers. Read more.
Frank Bruni, New York Times: Gauche and greedy and dirty to the core, Scott Pruitt had no business being in what we still euphemistically call public service, and he was an embarrassment even in the context of the Trump administration, which is saying something. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: There is no disputing that, by electing Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexicans took a sharp left turn. AMLO, as he is commonly known, is a self-declared socialist who ran as a left-leaning populist who put Mexico first. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: Free speech won; decency lost. But in a Wisconsin Supreme Court case resolved Friday, the plaintiff was that rarest of victors these days – a conservative professor defending his freedom of speech rights against a university. Too bad a young liberal had to be destroyed in the process. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: I didn’t change, but the definition of conservative did. And that forces a realization: With apologies to John F. Kennedy, Ich bin ein liberal. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: Every year around July Fourth I think of my immigrant grandparents who made their way as teenagers by foot and cart from rural Russia to Hamburg, Germany, and then traveled in the bowels of a steamship to Ellis Island in 1905. Read more.
