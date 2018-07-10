Abortion + Supreme Court + water + NATO + Stephen Miller

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris of California must lead the charge on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Read more.
What California women need to do right this minute if they don’t want to lose their reproductive rights. Read more.
Jack Ohman plays 18 holes with NATO. See who blew the putt here.
Columns
Mike Dunbar, Modesto Bee: This is a call to arms. We’ve tried science. We’ve tried persuasion. We’ve tried to reason with the State Water Resources Control Board. Friday, the board’s regulators released their plan to disrupt a century of California water law and demand twice as much water flow down the Tuolumne, Stanislaus and Merced rivers in a purported effort to save salmon. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Late last month, the Legislature enacted a bill purporting to protect Californians’ personal and financial information from being revealed without their permission. It was hastily drafted to persuade an initiative proponent to drop a measure on the same issue. Read more.
California Forum
Sasha Abramsky: Outraged at the taking of migrant children, America just might become America again. Read more.
John Kabateck, National Federation of Independent Businesses: California may need tax reform, but Sen. Bob Hertzberg’s sales tax on services isn’t it. Read more.
Takes on Supreme Court
Noah Feldman, Bloomberg: Here is what will soon be the conventional wisdom about President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Plus, here’s what you should really think, where it differs. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: This is one area in which even the chaos president is tightly constrained. A favorable Supreme Court is the single, non-negotiable condition that social conservatives have placed on their support. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: The fight over President Donald Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee is going to feel frustrating for Democrats. Yet the confirmation process could still turn out to be productive for Democrats. Read more.
Takes on NATO summit
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: President Trump’s foreign policy is contradictory and ultimately self-defeating. He wants to lead but does not know how. He fails to grasp that not all sacred cows should be butchered. The result is mindless abdication of American leadership. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: Even as he denigrates our friends, President Trump lines up with Moscow on issues that top the NATO agenda, including Ukraine, Syria and Russian hacking. Is the president really ready to align himself with Vladimir Putin against democratic Europe? Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: President Donald Trump goes to Brussels this week for the latest NATO summit, and the question everyone seems to be asking is: How much harm will Trump do to the alliance that has largely kept the peace in Europe for the last 70 years? Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: Wakiesha Wilson died in Los Angeles police custody on Easter Sunday in 2016. No one told her family that day. Or the next. Respectful interaction with grieving families should be an essential part of policing and police reform. Read more.
Orange County Register: The need for independent oversight of Orange County’s law enforcement organizations couldn’t be more obvious than it is now. Just recently, the Orange County Grand Jury reported that nearly half of 34 deaths in Orange County jails could have been avoided. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Over the past 17 years, nearly 110,000 men and women have gained American citizenship by serving in the U.S. military. This arrangement is mutually beneficial. Now, however, the Associated Press reports that immigrants who enlisted in the special program are being abruptly discharged. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: The summer has hardly begun, and California is experiencing scalding temperatures and wildfire destruction at historic levels. Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders were wise to form a conference committee last week to discuss fire prevention and financial responsibility. The committee must not let utilities off the hook. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: There may not be any shooting in the latest U.S. war, but there will be plenty of casualties. President Donald Trump’s ill-advised trade war escalated Friday with 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports. The casualties will include U.S. consumers and companies and port cities such as Oakland, Los Angeles and Seattle. Read more.
(Victorville) Daily Press: By now, Californians shouldn’t be surprised at anything coming out of the state legislature in Sacramento or that is signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown. However, when bills and laws seem intent on adding to the misery of law-abiding Californians, it’s difficult not to cry foul. So it is with Assembly Bill 1810, which just adds to the foolishness of Propositions 47 and 57. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: The only people who know what has been discovered in the Russian election meddling probe are special counsel Robert Mueller and his team, and they aren’t talking. But President Trump no doubt knows far more about it than the rest of us, and what he knows – or what he fears – appears to be a consuming preoccupation. Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: Everyone who worried that the #MeToo movement had gone too far can breathe a sigh of relief. It turns out that even if there’s very credible evidence that a man is complicit in sexual harassment and degradation, he can still work at the apex of American politics. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Thanks to the looming trade war, U.S. soybean prices have plummeted, and the farmers of Iowa are facing a rude awakening. In fact, it looks as if the trade war is in general going to hurt President Trump’s supporters more than his opponents. Read more.
Tweets of the day
If I worked in a White House where, on Friday, a corruption-plagued EPA chief resigned and a Fox News-exec ousted for covering up sexual assault was named deputy chief of staff, I'd be pretty thrilled if the media spent Monday mocking Stephen Miller for throwing away sushi.— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) July 9, 2018
Stephen Miller got cursed out in a bar, Steve Bannon got cursed out in a bookstore... Almost sounds like the beginning of a great nursery rhyme... In a country that routinely sees black people being confronted over nothing, it’s nice to see the public go after actual bad guys...— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) July 9, 2018
Stephen Miller should be more worried when people give him his food with a smile. #FightClub— Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) July 9, 2018
Comments