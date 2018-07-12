NATO + President Trump + soda tax + abortion

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Jack Ohman has a sit down at the NATO summit. Watch Angela Merkel roll her eyes here.
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: The project to join the northern and southern halves of the state with a high-speed train system has all the earmarks of a boondoggle. Senate Bill 1029 is the latest incarnation, another train to nowhere. Read more.
Op-eds
Susan Neely, American Beverage Assn.: Californians are best served when beverage companies, governments and public health organizations find ways to work together to help people consume less sugar while also protecting jobs and local businesses. Read more.
Wynette Sills, Californians for Life: Abortion will remain legal in California, but Californians increasingly understand the science of fetal development, recognize the humanity of the child in the womb and know the painful trauma that abortion has caused millions of women. Read more.
Takes on Trump and NATO
Christian Caryl, Washington Post: Does the president’s systematic trolling of our allies reflect the desires of his constituents? Are Americans really sick of NATO and our other international entanglements? Read more.
Eli Lake, Bloomberg: From the perspective of Europe, the crisis within NATO has a name: Donald Trump. In fact, the weak link in the alliance is Turkey, which is slipping into the sphere of influence of Russia, the very country that NATO was created to deter. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: President Trump emerged from the White House – and said something quite accurate. Departing for meetings in Europe with NATO officials, British leaders and then Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump observed: “Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?” Read more.
Norman Eisen, and James Kirchick, Washington Post: Yes, NATO must continue to deter its external adversaries -- principally Russia. But democratic regression among its own members makes that task more difficult. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: No sooner did President Trump arrive at the NATO summit in Brussels than he launched a tirade at one of our closest allies, declaring, “Germany is totally controlled by Russia.” That ludicrous charge is based on a usual Trump stew of fake facts mixed with demagoguery. Read more.
Martin Schram, Tribune News Service: President Donald Trump fired up his hardcore voters with the rip-roaring populist jingo they love to hear. Never mind that he was across the pond at NATO’s Brussels headquarters. Read more.
Los Angeles Times editorial board: President Trump’s constant carping about inadequate spending by NATO members would be less alarming to many European leaders if they could be certain that it was designed to shore up an alliance to which the president is committed. Read more.
Washington Post editorial board: There is nothing new about the complaints President Donald Trump voiced Wednesday about spending by NATO members and Germany’s importing of Russian gas. Yet Trump’s criticism is uniquely poisonous. Read more.
We opined a year ago, after President Trump met with NATO and prepared to meet Vladimir Putin, and many issues are the same. Read more.
Their take
Orange County Register: California’s minimum wage will hike to $15 by 2022 – a policy many Golden State politicos claimed would boost economically disadvantaged communities. But a new study by the Employment Policies Institute proves anti-poverty measures like a higher minimum wage actually do the opposite. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: The Trump administration needs to get its act together on immigration. Three federal courts in California this week have shown that instead of the president playing to his base with showy gestures, his goal should be working with Congress to come up with coherent policies. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: Mayoral inaugurations can be long on uplift and short on details. It’s a time to savor an oath of office and look ahead without calling out political foes or wheeling out Power Point charts. San Francisco’s new mayor, London Breed, understood these basics and made the most of her prime-time moment. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: President Donald Trump likes to upset the apple cart. But there’s nothing unconventional or populist about his latest pick for the U.S. Supreme Court. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: Be prepared for a festival of hypocrisy, evasion and misdirection from supporters of the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Read more.
Carl P. Leubsdorf, Dallas Morning News: Stupidity has reigned within both major political parties. For Republicans, President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs could jeopardize the strong economy. For Democrats, demands to dismantle ICE has let the White House avoid questions about separating children from their parents. Read more.
Tweets of the day
What good is NATO if Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for gas and energy? Why are their only 5 out of 29 countries that have met their commitment? The U.S. is paying for Europe’s protection, then loses billions on Trade. Must pay 2% of GDP IMMEDIATELY, not by 2025.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018
Billions of additional dollars are being spent by NATO countries since my visit last year, at my request, but it isn’t nearly enough. U.S. spends too much. Europe’s borders are BAD! Pipeline dollars to Russia are not acceptable!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018
By saying Germany is “totally controlled” by Russia, President Trump undermines one of the world’s most important alliances. NATO countries have fought alongside Americans for almost 70 years. His insults weaken our security and undercut our national interests.— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 11, 2018
.@NATO is the most successful alliance in history. All #NATO allies have committed to extending this success through increased defense spending, deterrence and defense, and fighting terrorism. Weakness provokes; strength and cohesion protects. This remains our bedrock belief. pic.twitter.com/zDmTVZkEgp— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 11, 2018
Comments