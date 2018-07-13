Police killings + hate crimes + Brett Kavanaugh + gig economy + immigration + Peter Strzok

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Want more reasons for police reform in California? How about 172 civilian deaths. California law enforcement officers killed 172 civilians last year. Nearly one fourth of the time officers perceived civilians to be armed, they weren’t. The Legislature needs to pass bills on accountability and transparency. Read more.
Hate crimes are up, even in California. Don’t let Trump drag us back to Prop. 187 days. There’s no way to count all the collateral damage unleashed by the time the courts threw out the vast majority of Proposition 187, but one thing we do know is that none of that animus stopped the changes. California is a majority minority state now. Our economy is global. The Bay Area alone has a gross domestic product bigger than Sweden’s. And humans remain human, which is why, for all that experience, we remain susceptible to fear. Let’s try not to be. Read more.
Jack Ohman takes a ride on the re-painted Air Force One. Check out the color scheme here.
Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square: California’s population finally surpasses 40 million this summer. But trends that have produced population declines in other places are now strong in California. Read more.
Mayors Michael Tubbs and Tom Butt: Workers need more training to succeed in the “gig” economy. In Stockton and Richmond, they’ll get it. Read more.
Former Gov. Pete Wilson: The issue isn’t immigration. It’s how to get people to immigrate the legal way. Read more.
Former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez: Caging children? Hurting Dreamers? How our debased immigration politics must change. Read more.
Bill Whalen: Sen. Kamala Harris sits on the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, which allows to her grill Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. And grill she will, raising her national profile and delighting progressives. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: In nominating Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, President Trump has chosen a jurist who is deeply committed to the Bill of Rights and the rule of law. Yet in pardoning Dwight and Steven Hammond, the Oregon ranchers convicted of arson on federal lands, Trump gave his blessing to lawlessness. Read more.
Bret Stephens, New York Times: Senate Democrats are apparently going to wage a tooth-and-nail battle to oppose Brett Kavanaugh, an effort that is likely doomed to fail and equally likely to hurt Democratic chances in the fall. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: The record-breaking heat that baked Southern California and prompted mass power outages last weekend was just a taste of what is to come. Climate change is expected to produce more frequent and more blistering heat waves in the coming years that will put unprecedented stress on the electrical grid and challenge utilities to keep the power on. Read more.
Orange County Register: County employees across Southern California continue to rake in unsustainable pay and benefits, according to data from Transparent California. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: In a deeply disturbing development, the number of hate crimes in California spiked by 17 percent from 2016 to 2017. The very significant increase in the number of hate crime victims who are Latino or Hispanic suggests the increasingly ugly national debate around immigration and asylum is taking a toll. Read more.
David Brooks, New York Times: I’ve been trying to write a comforting column, that even though Donald Trump is doing his best to inflame racial division, we are still making gradual progress against racism and racial disparities. But as I dug into the evidence, the more I came to doubt the idea. Read more.
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times: The horror began with a nighttime home invasion and the stabbings of a white family, and was compounded when sheriff’s deputies arrested and framed a black man, Kevin Cooper, for murder. After 35 years, the wheels of justice in California may finally be creaking into motion. Gov. Jerry Brown seems to be moving toward allowing advanced DNA testing that may correct a gross injustice. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Was there anything our allies could have done that would have mollified him? The answer, surely, is no. For President Trump, disrupting NATO doesn’t seem to be a means to an end; it’s an end in itself. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Behold, a new breed of Republican for the Trump era. Seth Grossman won the Republican primary last month for a competitive House seat in New Jersey. The National Republican Congressional Committee endorsed him. Then, a video surfaced of Grossman saying “the whole idea of diversity is a bunch of crap.” Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: The Trump administration’s kidnapping – that’s the proper word – of the children of would-be migrants should be seen as an ongoing criminal conspiracy. Somebody ought to go to jail. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: As President Trump put Germany and other allies on notice for the harm they are doing to NATO with their failure to spend adequately on our common defense, Democrats in Washington came to Germany’s defense. Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: There are times in American politics where you believe you’ve fallen through the rabbit hole, to a place where everything is upside down. Thursday was one of those times, as FBI agent Peter Strzok testified in a public hearing, the latest Republican attempt to prove that the Russia investigation is a “witch hunt.” Read more.
“What could be more fair than an additional sales tax on fuel? If you do not drive or drive very little, it virtually has no impact on your budget.” – Charles Mallonee, Roseville
Just after noon, Peter Strzok actually denied that his text messages expressing disdain for Trump were “indicative of bias.” He actually said that.— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 12, 2018
The #Democrats and their mole didn’t disappoint today. They and he showed unprecedented arrogant contempt for America and our values of integrity and transparency in law. I feel sorry that fellow members of the FBI had to witness this embarrassing tragedy. https://t.co/5la1KXsjVi— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 12, 2018
Peter Strzok’s testimony today solidified that the enemy of the American people is not the Free Press or the “Deep State” FBI. The enemy of the American people is the Russian asset in the White House and the complicit Republican party enabling him.— Ryan Knight (@ProudResister) July 12, 2018
Peter Strzok did an amazing job. Now let’s see the last few years of texts and emails from House Republicans so we can make sure they didn’t express any negative opinions of Hillary Clinton while they were investigating her.— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 12, 2018
