Rent control + Russian hacking + President Trump + Europe

Our take
Editorials
The mayor has a plan to fix Sacramento’s housing crisis. Now he needs help. Developers and tenants’ rights groups owe it to the people of Sacramento to come to the table in good faith and help Mayor Darrell Steinberg work out a viable compromise. Read more.
Jack Ohman goes down the tubes with Elon Musk. See what’s in the pipeline here.
Op-eds
Alexandra Cousteau: Off the California coast, commercial swordfish fishermen use antiquated mile-long nets that are left overnight in the ocean, where they can entangle whales, dolphins, sea lions, sharks and other fish. Bills in Congress and the Legislature would discontinue this deadly fishing gear. Read more.
California Forum
Dan Walters, CALmatters: As politics rage on immigrants and have-nots, the 2020 Census is California vs. Trump. Read more.
Takes on Russian hacking
Norman L. Eisen and Noah Bookbinder, New York Times: The direct and specific evidence of Russian interference laid out in the indictment is immensely significant. Any other president would seriously consider canceling Monday’s summit with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Read more.
David A. Graham, The Atlantic: Friday’s indictment is important because the hacking of the DNC was the origin story for the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Read more.
Karen Tumulty, Washington Post: Thank you, Rod Rosenstein. The deputy attorney general’s announcement Friday that a dozen Russian intelligence agents have been charged with conspiring to hack Democrats during the 2016 presidential election was a badly needed reminder of what special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe is all about, and why it must be allowed to proceed. Read more.
Takes on Trump and Europe
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: America was seen as the guarantor of the liberal democratic order, an order in which Germany, abandoning its aggressive history, would come to thrive. And so for many Germans, it’s a profound shock that the president of the United States now attacks that order, while appearing to fawn over Russia. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: President Trump’s topsy-turvy approach to foreign policy seems to be: Love thy enemies as thyself – and screw your pals. The result is that our enemies think us foolish and our allies find us both inscrutable and untrustworthy. Read more.
Richard Fontaine and Vance Serchuk, The Atlantic: While the Trump administration’s supporters and detractors are both fond of describing its approach to the world as a total break from the past, in reality, periodic crises have been a feature of the transatlantic relationship from nearly its outset. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: An investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Assemblyman Devon Mathis concluded last month that the Visalia Republican frequently engaged in “sexual ‘locker room talk.’ ” That’s disclosure of a sort, enough to check a box on the state Legislature’s post-#MeToo Action List. But it’s not particularly useful or illuminating. Read more.
Orange County Register: California’s planning bodies have shown themselves to be woefully inadequate when it comes to fast-tracking affordable housing – but when it comes to quick approvals of glittering sports arenas for billionaire team owners and millionaire players, they are amazingly fleet of foot. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Amid vocal opposition, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is lobbying Gov. Jerry Brown and the Legislature to change state laws that hold utilities responsible for damages when their equipment causes fires, even if it is subsequently determined that utility negligence was not a factor. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: Raise your hand if you’ve heard of the Pico Act of 1859. The Dolwig Proposal of 1965? How about the Statham Proposal of 1992? They are three of the 220 efforts to split California into smaller states, change its boundaries or secede and become a separate nation. None of them went anywhere, and neither will Bay Area venture capitalist Tim Draper’s latest undertaking. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: President Donald Trump frequently praises himself for how much he supports the military, but his administration is quietly dismantling a valuable program that enables immigrants to earn citizenship while serving the United States in uniform. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: With three highly competitive House races, New Jersey is key to Democrats retaking the U.S. House. Democrats have fielded candidates with long histories of public service who were encouraged to join the electoral fray by the sense of emergency Trump’s presidency has created. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Congressional Republicans, determined to discredit the investigation by Robert Mueller into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, hauled in FBI agent Peter Strzok and sought to humiliate him over anti-Trump texts he exchanged with his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: When assessing Supreme Court nominees, I have my own test. And it is based on just one thing: character. Judging from his remarks at the White House when his nomination was announced, Judge Brett Kavanaugh has buckets of character. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: Visiting Turkey shortly after leftist populist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s landslide election victory in Mexico, I couldn’t help drawing some parallels between the two countries – and hoping that Mexico won’t follow Turkey’s authoritarian path. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: Katie Sasser and her friend John Hall would likely still be alive if cops and prosecutors in Glynn County, Georgia, had done their jobs. But they were more interested in protecting one of their own. Read more.
Tweets of the day
On the same day Trump calls Mueller probe a "witch hunt" and prepares to meet Putin Monday, a federal grand jury has INDICTED 12 Russian officers for committing federal crimes intended to interfere with the 2016 elections, including hacking into the DNC, DCCC and Clinton campaign— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 13, 2018
Mueller has just indicted 12 Russian intel officers with DNC hack used to outrage Sanders supporters on day before Democratic Convention. So, the question is: Will Trump believe the Justice Department, the centerpiece of US justice or Putin, our enemy? We all know answer to that.— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 13, 2018
The indictments Rod Rosenstein announced are good news for all Americans. The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent.— Mayor Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 13, 2018
With new indictments of 12 Russian military officers over 2016 election hacking and infiltration efforts, a flashback to our 2017 Lie of the Year: @realdonaldTrump saying Russian election interference is a "made-up story." https://t.co/QpeD9Tx5ry pic.twitter.com/I4wL5OyTDx— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 13, 2018
In light of the charges against 12 GRU officers announced by Rod Rosenstein, @realDonaldTrump should cancel his meeting with Putin, who ordered the attack on the US. @POTUS shouldn't meet Putin until he accepts responsibility. And Trump should definitely not meet him alone. https://t.co/bP71DdGOHB— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 13, 2018
