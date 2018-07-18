Trump-Putin summit + initiatives + rent control + Sen. Feinstein

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
California Republicans are cowards. Their reaction to the Trump-Putin summit proves it. Nine California Republicans seeking re-election in contested House districts couldn’t bring themselves to criticize Trump by name. If they won’t say a negative word about Trump after his pathetic performance Monday, when will they ever? Read more.
Jack Ohman hears Donald Trump almost apologize, but he might have misheard it. Check your hearing here.
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Last weekend, the state Democratic Party’s “executive committee” voted to endorse state Sen. Kevin de León’s longshot bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The party’s political junkie activists are so obsessed with “resistance” to Donald Trump that they are willing to discard one of the Senate’s most senior and influential members. Read more.
Op-eds
State Sen. Robert Hertzberg and Nathan Gardels: Three major initiatives were pulled from California’s November ballot after negotiations with the Legislature. But the negotiation on soda taxes revealed a flaw that must be fixed. Read more.
Joshua Wood and Bob Ward: Citizens for Affordable Housing is committed to finding fair and common-sense answers to build more affordable housing in Sacramento. But the one action guaranteed to fail is imposing a cap on rents. Whatever you call it, this is rent control. Read more.
Takes on Trump-Putin summit fallout
Noah Feldman, Bloomberg: How’s this for a thought experiment: Try to think charitably and ascribe rational, non-corrupt motives. President Trump may simply think that any acknowledgment on his part of Russian efforts to elect him discredits his presidency. And he is expressing a radically realist foreign policy coupled with a radical downward revision of U.S. power in the world. Read more.
Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times: Day in and day out, President Trump proves to us that he has no shame. We’ve never had a president with no shame – and it’s become a huge source of power for him and trouble for us. And what makes Trump even more powerful and problematic is that this president with no shame is combined with a party with no spine. Read more.
Robert Gehrke, Salt Lake Tribune: Ambassador Jon Huntsman, you work for a pawn, not a president. It’s time to come home. There is no other reasonable course of action to take after Monday’s disgraceful joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: No matter how low your expectations for the summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Monday, it was hard not to be staggered by the American president’s slavish and toadying performance. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: Surely, now, we can concede that letting Donald Trump be Trump has exhausted itself. For a year and a half, we’ve heard his supporters say: Watch what he does, not what he says. Sure, he’s rude and crude, they said, but he’s going to make America great again. No, he’s not. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: After almost two years of unending chaos, the only shocking thing about Donald Trump’s disastrous Helsinki press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin is that some people were apparently shocked. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: President Trump is trying to do something that both of his immediate predecessors tried to do: turn over a new leaf with Russia. They both failed, and so will he. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat editorial board: Vladimir Putin faced some pointed questions Monday about Russian meddling in the American presidential election two years ago. Unfortunately – but not surprisingly – those questions weren’t asked by President Donald Trump. Read more.
Washington Post editorial board: President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to calm the wave of criticism that has pummeled him since his ignoble Monday news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Trump’s transparent effort at damage control – too little, too late, on the wrong continent – will not undo the damage he caused. Read more.
Their take
Modesto Bee: Gavin Newsom came to Modesto on Monday night to shake hands and meet important people. Most, if not all, of them wanted to know one thing: Newsom’s position on water. Specifically, the water flowing down the Tuolumne, Stanislaus and Merced rivers. Our water. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Having opened the door to an unhealthy amount of broadcast-industry consolidation, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai sought to block the path Monday of the most alarming deal pending: Sinclair Broadcast Group’s proposed $3.9-billion takeover of Tribune Media. Read more.
Orange County Register: The unemployment rate for formerly incarcerated people is five times greater than the national rate, according to a new report. The report, “Out of Prison & Out of Work,” produced by the Prison Policy Initiative, offers the first estimate of unemployment among the formerly incarcerated. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: California is doing a great job reducing greenhouse gas emissions with one large exception. Our cars. California’s emissions from transportation has increased every year since the state pulled out of the depths of recession. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: The California Legislature should kill a power play that would hand control of its electrical grid to a new regional board that would manage power for the entire West. Assemblyman Chris Holden’s plan – AB 813 – is tempting. But California has no business entering into what amounts to a high-risk game of regional power politics. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: My fellow Americans, we are a deeply stupid nation. I know this must be the case because President Trump has repeatedly informed us that we are a “stupid country,” and he should know. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette, Washington Post: For most of my life, I’ve assumed that diversity would lead automatically to empathy. Seeing how the Obama and Trump administrations both handled damage control when they mangled immigration policy taught me otherwise. Read more.
Tweets of the day
While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the Fake News is going Crazy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018
That's going to be enough for a lot of Congressional Republicans just looking for some way, anyway to be able to not talk anymore about what happened yesterday. #wouldnt— Justin Gray (@grayjustin) July 17, 2018
So he seriously wants us to believe that he meant the opposite of what he said, was misquoted and condemned around the world but patiently waited 24 hours to tell us? #Wouldnt— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) July 17, 2018
