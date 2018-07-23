Police shootings + water + wildfires + Trump + Russia + Kimberly Giulfoyle

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Another reason to support police reform. The troubling case of Mikel Laney McIntyre: Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies killed the 32-year-old last year and his family is still waiting for answers. It’s another reason the California Legislature must pass police reform bills AB 931 and SB 1421. Read more.
Jack Ohman checks out the latest California political news. Be a news junkie here.
Columns
Mike Dunbar, Modesto Bee: Sometimes, the best way to explain a complicated subject is face to face – even when that face is on a video screen. Most of us know the value of the water flowing through our communities. But to people living on the coast, people here are portrayed as a bunch of greedy water wasters trying to kill sickly salmon. We need to correct that image, and your short videos could help. Read more.
Op-eds
Tim Fitzpatrick, PG&E: Yesterday’s laws won’t help our state deal with the impacts of tomorrow’s increasingly frequent and intense wildfires. Without reform, energy companies will continue to face massive, essentially uninsurable risks, even when they have followed established safety and compliance rules. Read more.
Takes on Trump and Russia
Jackson Diehl, Washington Post: Vladimir Putin, too, will come to regret the Helsinki summit. More than likely, it has torpedoed the Russian president’s chances of extracting practical benefits from President Trump’s fervent attempt to court him – favors Putin badly needs. Read more.
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: The truth is that President Trump really does have what you might call a special relationship with Vladimir Putin and Russia, for reasons still not fully known. He views foreign policy not as a way of protecting the nation but as an extension of his own narrow, personal interests. Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: Of all the interlocking mysteries of the Trump-Russia scandal, one that I’ve found particularly perplexing is the utter servility of congressional Republicans before a president many of them hate and believe to be compromised by a foreign power. Read more.
Their take
(San Luis Obispo) Tribune: The History Center is under attack for supporting the LGBTQ community. What a witch hunt. The center has been accused of bias for flying a gay pride flag during the city’s annual pride celebration and participating in a project on LGBTQ history. That’s its job. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Most Americans are far likelier to be searched by an agent of the Transportation Security Administration than by an FBI agent. But according to a federal appeals court, if an FBI agent violates your rights you can file a lawsuit. If you’re manhandled by a TSA employee you’re out of luck. Read more.
Orange County Register: In the California of 2018, there are little fires everywhere, every day – and most of the time, awfully big ones, too. It is nothing short of extraordinary how quickly all Californians have been forced to accept the formerly eccentric-seeming fact, first reported by wildfire experts just a couple of years ago, that there is no longer a “fire season” in our state. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: The California Supreme Court unanimously directed Secretary of State Alex Padilla to pull Proposition 9 off the November ballot while emphasizing the measure could be on a future statewide ballot if it is declared constitutional. But the court’s statement failed to specify exactly why the Three Californias measure was problematic. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: Donald Trump is one of the last people who should be offering women advice on, well, anything. But it’s especially true when it comes to family planning issues. It’s appalling that this president wants to strip Title X federal funding from family planning clinics that provide abortions or refer patients to places that do. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: In March, a van went speeding off a cliff near Mendocino. The van was driven by Jennifer Hart. Inside, were Jennifer’s wife, Sarah, and their six adopted children. Police determined Jennifer had driven the van over the cliff intentionally. This shocking incident revealed gaping holes in the safety net that should protect adopted children. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Timothy Egan, New York Times: Wishing for supporters of Donald Trump to find their hearts, their brains or their patriotism is a fool’s errand. We are, as the president has said many times, “a stupid country,” and every day of this presidency proves his point. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: President Trump and Co. want to end what conservatives call “reverse discrimination” against what they consider to be a poor beleaguered class of victims: white males. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: Democrats must realize that they’re in a back-alley brawl, not a pillow fight. The party is disconnected from its people, who are viscerally furious. Democratic leaders don’t seem to know what to do with that anger. Indeed, they seem to fear it. Read more.
Tweets of the day
Fox statement: "Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Giulfoyle." Nothing about her years of service or her future plans. The trigger obviously her romance with the president's son— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) July 20, 2018
Is it Sweeps or something? The Trump show is even more crazy this week. The Michael Cohen storyline AND Helsinki AND Kimberly Guilfoyle???— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) July 20, 2018
Once upon a time, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom were married and Harpers Bazaar called them the "New Kennedys."— Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) July 20, 2018
Now she's gone from defending Trump on Fox to dating Don Jr. and working for their PAC.
And he's the Dem nominee for Governor of California. pic.twitter.com/0pPGHJfsGy
Comments